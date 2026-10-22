iQOO Neo 12 launch date announced for October 28; Design, colours revealed

iQOO is gearing up for the Neo 12 launch in China market on October 28. The company has already kicked things off with a sneak peek at the smartphone’s design and colour choices, hinting at a device that’s clearly built for gamers. The Neo 12 will run on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, alongside iQOO’s own Q3 gaming chip, a combo that promises fast performance and smooth gameplay.

On top of that, the phone comes packed with an active cooling system, designed to keep temperatures in check during those long, intense gaming sessions.

With the launch set for 7PM local time (4:30 PM IST), sales should open right after the event. If you are eager, you can already pre-book on Vivo China’s website. As for colors, iQOO’s revealing three options: Contest, Shadow Black, and Frost Blade Blue. Those names are translations, so expect them to change for markets outside China.

What to expect?

Taking a closer look at the Neo 12’s design, the renders pictures show a sleek metal frame and a bold, square camera module with rounded corners on the back. The dual camera setup sits vertically in the module, with an LED flash positioned just outside. There is also a 'Monster Inside' logo on the rear panel, along with a circular mesh grille near the cameras and visible exhaust vents along the right edge. It is obvious that iQOO wants you to notice this is a gaming smatrphone, and these details are not subtle.

Shadow Black comes across as a sleek mix of black and silver, while Frost Blade Blue goes for a softer, pale blue finish. The Contest variant stands out with a textured rear panel that catches the light and gives off a flowing effect. iQOO even teamed up with the China Academy of Art to dial up its distinctive look. If you’re curious, some alleged live photos of the Frost Blade Blue model have already popped up on Weibo, so fans are getting an early look before launch day.

Processor: As for specs, iQOO confirms the Neo 12 will have the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset paired with the Q3 gaming chip, plus a built-in cooling fan and Ice Dome active cooling system. The device is aimed squarely at gamers and anyone who needs a phone that can handle heavy workloads without overheating. That said, full hardware details are still under wraps.

Battery and charging: The Neo 12 is expected to pack a huge 9,000mAh battery and support 100W wired fast charging. These numbers have not been made official by iQOO yet, but they are certainly keeping users powered up for hours, especially gamers who hate interruptions.

Overall, the Neo 12 looks set to make waves with its powerful hardware, a standout design, and gamer-focused features.

Expect more details about pricing, specs, and global availability to drop around launch. For now, iQOO’s making it clear: they want the Neo 12 to be the device gamers reach for this fall.

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