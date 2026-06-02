UPI transaction failed but money was deducted? Here's how to get a refund on Paytm, PhonePe, GPay and BHIM

New Delhi:

Anybody who relies on UPI knows the feeling. You scan a code, hit ‘pay’, and expect an instant ‘success’ message, but then the app says the payment failed, and your money still vanishes from your bank account. Does not matter if you’re on Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, or BHIM; it’s a hassle.

But do not stress yet. In most cases, your money comes back on its own. Here’s what really goes on.

Why do UPI transactions fail?

Things do not always run perfectly behind the scenes. Your payment might get stuck or bounce back for a bunch of reasons: bank servers are overloaded; there are technical hiccups with the app; a wobbly network connection; banks are doing maintenance; or those familiar NPCI system delays during busy hours.

Sometimes, the app even shows the transaction failed, while in reality it’s just taking a little longer to process.

Do not rush to pay a second time

Let’s say your payment fails, you panic, and in the rush you try again. The trouble is, the first one might still sneak through a few minutes later, so you end up paying twice. Not fun.

Best thing to do is to wait a few minutes. Check your transaction history and messages. Let the dust settle before trying again.

How fast does the refund happen?

Normally, if a UPI payment fails but your account gets debited, you see the money come back within a day. Usually it’s quick—sometimes in minutes or hours—but on rare occasions, it can take up to 72 hours. The refunded amount goes right back into your bank account, not into the app.

Still waiting after three days? Time to take action.

In case the refunds are not received by the sender, you may follow the following steps:

1. Contact the UPI app:

This is considered to be the simplest step – all you have to do is to:

Open your transaction app (PhonePe, GPay, BHIM or Paytm).

Go to customer support or the help section and file a complaint.

You will need your transaction ID and details and take a screenshot.

2. Call your linked bank

If the UPI app does not help in resolving a stuck payment, then you need to call your linked bank’s customer care number.

And after calling customer care, even if the concern is not resolved, you may visit your bank and report the issue.

3. Escalate to NPCI

After following the above steps, if you do not get any solution, then you could escalate the concern to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and seek help. They are considered as the backbone of online transactions, handling UPI across the country.

What is NPCI? How does it help to resolve the issue?

NPCI is the group that manages all UPI payments. Every rupee you send or receive through Paytm, PhonePe, GPay, or BHIM moves through NPCI’s network. If a payment goes sideways, they have the transaction logs and settlement systems to trace and resolve disputes.

Tips to avoid UPI headaches

Double-check if your first payment is actually stuck.

Always keep screenshots of your transaction or keep the reference numbers with you in case of failed payments.

Update your app regularly, as the older versions could have bugs.

Do not pay with a patchy internet connection.

Watch out for SMS and push notifications from your bank.

We are all worried about online payments, and seeing our money vanish after a failed UPI transaction is always triggering. But patience usually pays off, and the cash usually returns on its own, often within a few hours.

If you are unlucky and nothing shows up after 3 working days, reach out to your UPI app, contact your bank, and, if needed, escalate to NPCI. Having your transaction details handy makes everything faster. In most cases, you’ll have your money back without much drama.