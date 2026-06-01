Airtel Xstream Play Premium is now available at Rs 99: Get access to 20 OTT apps, including Sony LIV

Airtel, one of the leading telecom service providers, just kicked off its Summer OTT Sale, slashing the Xstream Play Premium subscription price to Rs 99 a month for a limited time. Usually, this plan costs Rs 149, so users save a decent chunk and unlock a whole bunch of streaming options without stretching their wallet.
Airtel Xstream Play Premium plan at Rs 99
For only Rs 99, Airtel hands you access to 20 different OTT platforms, all under one login. That works out to about Rs 3.30 a day, which is as budget-friendly as it gets. Here’s what you get:
Plan details
- Price: Rs 99 (Limited Period Offer)
- Regular Price: Rs 149
- Validity: 1 Month
- Effective Cost Per Day: Rs 3.30
OTT platforms included in the Rs 99 plan
The Airtel Xstream Play Premium subscription includes access to 20 OTT platforms, including:
- Sony LIV
- NammaFlix
- Addatimes
- Jojo
- DocuBay
- Ultra
- Chaupal
- Sun NXT
- ManoramaMAX
- Klikk
- aha
- ShortsTV
- Raj Digital TV
- Eros Now
- ShemarooMe
- Lionsgate Play
- Hungama
- Times Play
- EPIC ON
- Playflix
With so many different entertainment options, subscribers will have no shortage of shows, films, and live sports, which will include shows like Gullak Season 5 and coverage of the India Women’s Tour of England.
Airtel's Rs 279 'All OTTs in one pack'
In case you need premium and popular OTTs like Netflix or JioHotstar, for them Airtel has further launched its ‘All OTTs in One Pack’ for Rs 279 per month. The recharge plan is bundled with the following:
- Price: Rs 279
- Validity: 1 Month
- Data benefit: 1GB data
- Post data charges: 50 paise per MB
OTT benefits included
- Netflix Basic
- Airtel Xstream Play Premium
- JioHotstar Super
- ZEE5 Premium
- Access to 20 additional OTT platforms through Xstream Play
Daily cost will be around Rs 9.30
So, in case you are after indie gems or blockbusters, this combo throws everything into one subscription.
Where and how to subscribe?
You can sign up for these offers right now through:
- Airtel Thanks app
- Xstream Play website
- Airtel Thanks mobile app
Even though there has not been a huge official announcement, the discounted plans are already up and running for eligible users.
Airtel makes OTT streaming more affordable
With streaming prices always going up, deals like Airtel’s Rs 99 plan make it a lot easier and cheaper to watch what you want. And with the Rs 279 bundle, you pretty much have every major platform covered, all in one place. It’s genuinely one of the best OTT deals out there right now in India.