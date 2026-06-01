Airtel Xstream Play Premium is now available at Rs 99: Get access to 20 OTT apps, including Sony LIV

New Delhi:

Airtel, one of the leading telecom service providers, just kicked off its Summer OTT Sale, slashing the Xstream Play Premium subscription price to Rs 99 a month for a limited time. Usually, this plan costs Rs 149, so users save a decent chunk and unlock a whole bunch of streaming options without stretching their wallet.

Airtel Xstream Play Premium plan at Rs 99

For only Rs 99, Airtel hands you access to 20 different OTT platforms, all under one login. That works out to about Rs 3.30 a day, which is as budget-friendly as it gets. Here’s what you get:

Plan details

Price: Rs 99 (Limited Period Offer)

Regular Price: Rs 149

Validity: 1 Month

Effective Cost Per Day: Rs 3.30

OTT platforms included in the Rs 99 plan

The Airtel Xstream Play Premium subscription includes access to 20 OTT platforms, including:

Sony LIV NammaFlix Addatimes Jojo DocuBay Ultra Chaupal Sun NXT ManoramaMAX Klikk aha ShortsTV Raj Digital TV Eros Now ShemarooMe Lionsgate Play Hungama Times Play EPIC ON Playflix

With so many different entertainment options, subscribers will have no shortage of shows, films, and live sports, which will include shows like Gullak Season 5 and coverage of the India Women’s Tour of England.

Airtel's Rs 279 'All OTTs in one pack'

In case you need premium and popular OTTs like Netflix or JioHotstar, for them Airtel has further launched its ‘All OTTs in One Pack’ for Rs 279 per month. The recharge plan is bundled with the following:

Price: Rs 279

Validity: 1 Month

Data benefit: 1GB data

Post data charges: 50 paise per MB

OTT benefits included

Netflix Basic

Airtel Xstream Play Premium

JioHotstar Super

ZEE5 Premium

Access to 20 additional OTT platforms through Xstream Play

Daily cost will be around Rs 9.30

So, in case you are after indie gems or blockbusters, this combo throws everything into one subscription.

Where and how to subscribe?

You can sign up for these offers right now through:

Airtel Thanks app

Xstream Play website

Airtel Thanks mobile app

Even though there has not been a huge official announcement, the discounted plans are already up and running for eligible users.

Airtel makes OTT streaming more affordable

With streaming prices always going up, deals like Airtel’s Rs 99 plan make it a lot easier and cheaper to watch what you want. And with the Rs 279 bundle, you pretty much have every major platform covered, all in one place. It’s genuinely one of the best OTT deals out there right now in India.