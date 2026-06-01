Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 spotted in public ahead of launch, suggesting wider design

New Delhi:

Samsung is reportedly pulling back the curtain on its next wave of foldable phones, and it looks like someone just got a sneak peek. As per Tipster Ice Universe, some photos were dropped online, claiming they show an unreleased Samsung foldable out in the wild—specifically, in the hands of a Samsung employee somewhere in South Korea.

Now, the shots themselves are a little grainy, but you get the basic idea. We’re probably looking at the new Galaxy Z Fold 8. There’s a twist this time, though—a fresh design that stands out from Samsung’s previous foldables.

The smartphone’s hiding in one of those chunky test cases Samsung loves to use. These boxes are practically made to prevent design leaks, so most of the hardware’s tucked away. You can’t see the final look, the cameras, or almost anything fancy. Still, a bit of the frame and display slips through. If you’re a die-hard Samsung fan, you can pick up on a few details.

The biggest change?

The thing looks wider than the Fold models we’ve seen so far. That lines up with earlier rumours; Samsung's apparently aiming for a shape that actually feels more like using a ‘real’ smartphone when it is closed. Hard to tell for sure, but the pics suggest a dual-camera setup on the back, though it’s tough to make out with all the fuzziness.

And here’s where things get interesting: Ice Universe also hinted that Samsung is changing up how it names these devices. Word is, the wider version comes out as the Galaxy Z Fold 8. The old-school Fold might get a shiny new title—the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. If true, that’d be the biggest shakeup in their foldable branding so far.

So, what’s under the hood?

Leaks point to the Fold 8 packing two rear cameras and a 4,800mAh battery. The top-tier Fold 8 Ultra, if it’s real, sounds even beefier—think three cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, faster charging, and an upgraded 50MP ultrawide lens.

Of course, take it all with a grain of salt. Nothing’s official yet.

Samsung is planning to show off these devices at its Galaxy Unpacked event, which everyone expects to take place in London on July 22. With launch day around the corner, expect a flood of leaks and blurry café photos before Samsung goes public.