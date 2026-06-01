NVIDIA and Microsoft unveil RTX Spark AI PCs, bringing personal AI agents to Windows laptops

New Delhi:

NVIDIA and Microsoft have just rolled out RTX Spark, a new AI-focused superchip they built together. This chip isn’t just about making your PC faster- it’s about turning it into something smarter, an actual AI companion that can help you out. NVIDIA says RTX Spark devices will let you use advanced AI agents, create content at lightning speed, and still play top-tier games, all from a laptop that fits in your backpack or a desktop you barely notice on your desk.

A new era of personal AI computers

Jensen Huang, NVIDIA’s CEO, puts it plainly: the PC as we know it is changing fast. Instead of opening up app after app, you will simply tell your computer what you need – and it will figure out the rest, using AI agents that actually get what you are asking for.

Built for AI agents and privacy

RTX Spark packs NVIDIA’s latest AI and graphics tech: CUDA, RTX, DLSS, TensorRT, Reflex, you name it as all are rolled into one platform that’s built for AI on your own device.

The core is a new NVIDIA Blackwell GPU with 6,144 CUDA cores and next-gen Tensor Cores, matched with a 20-core Grace CPU. These two parts connect using NVIDIA’s NVLink-C2C for serious speed. MediaTek chipped in on the custom CPU, making the system more efficient and better connected.

Privacy and security

RTX Spark is not just about speed and smarts; it keeps AI agents running locally, so your personal info does not have to head out to the cloud unless you want it to. NVIDIA and Microsoft are packing in new Windows security features and NVIDIA OpenShell, a secure runtime that puts you in control of what AI agents can access.

You can decide what your AI can see, keep sensitive requests local, and double-check anything before it leaves your machine.

OpenClaw and Hermes Agent

There’s already a wave of AI projects, like OpenClaw and Hermes Agent, building on RTX Spark. That means you’ll be able to automate daily tasks, search and sort through files with crazy accuracy, generate all kinds of content, and even get help with coding – all without sending data off to who-knows-where. The hardware packs up to a petaflop of AI power and can handle 128GB of unified memory, so local workloads are not a problem.

(Image Source : NVIDIA)NVIDIA Blackwell Architecture

RTX Spark is ready for creators working with huge 3D scenes

If you are into creating or gaming, this chip does not hold back. RTX Spark is ready for creators working with huge 3D scenes, editing 12K videos, and running some of the biggest AI models around. Gamers can run AAA titles with ray tracing, DLSS, and NVIDIA Reflex, clearing 100fps at 1440p — no sweat. And NVIDIA’s adding new tricks, like DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction and RTX Video tech that quadruples frame rates.

Over 100 software companies, including big names like Adobe, Blackmagic, Blender, and CapCut, are already tuning their apps to really fly on RTX Spark systems.

Adobe Apps get major AI upgrades

Adobe is all in as they are redesigning Photoshop and Premiere Pro to take full advantage of the new hardware. Tools like Firefly’s Generative Fill and Generative Extend are about to get much faster, and Adobe’s making sure both the graphics engine and Premiere’s video processing pipeline make the most of the platform’s unified memory and AI power. They are even looking at ways for AI agents to pitch in as actual assistants during editing and design work.

(Image Source : NVIDIA)NVIDIA NVLink-C2C

Slim laptops and compact desktops coming soon

Hardware is not just fast, but it is stylish. The laptops are as thin at 14 mm and weigh around three pounds, all with aluminium chassis and OLED displays with NVIDIA G-SYNC. ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft Surface, and MSI have already signed on to release Spark-powered machines, while Acer and GIGABYTE are expected to join soon.

For developers, the same tech is heading to enterprise through NVIDIA’s DGX Station for Windows, letting teams run high-end AI agents right on site.

Availability

RTX Spark laptops and desktops are set to hit shelves this fall. More details on Windows AI agents and NVIDIA OpenShell are coming at Microsoft Build on June 2 and 3.