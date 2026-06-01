Star RCB batter found in breach of IPL Code of Conduct, handed fine and demerit points after title triumph

New Delhi:

In a major development, Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Tim David has been found in breach of the IPL (Indian Premier League) Code of Conduct and has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees. It is worth noting that David has also accumulated two demerit points for breaching Level 1 of the Code of Conduct.

Notably, David was found in breach of Article 2.9 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, the article relates to “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a Player, Team Official, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during a Match.”

Interestingly, the incident that attracted the fine occured in the 10th over of the first innings against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final. After the fall of a wicket, David was captured throwing a bag of ice towards the umpire Nitin Menon. The batter has accepted the offence and has also accepted the sanction put on him by the match referee.

This was the third level-one offence for David, which means that he will receive a one-game suspension as well. He will be missing the first game of the IPL 2027, which could be a big blow to his side.

Also Read: When will Virat Kohli be in action next after winning IPL 2026 for RCB?

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar came forward and gave his take on the title win

After leading his franchise to their second straight IPL title, skipper Rajat Patidar took centre stage and talked about how brilliant the feeling is and how confident the team felt going into the season.

“This year, we were pretty confident because of the way we played in this tournament and everyone was in a good frame of mind. Slightly more confident as compared to last year and it was good. It was good to see fans coming to every ground wherever we went. It felt like a home ground for us. So overall it was great, great for RCB,” Patidar said after the game.

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