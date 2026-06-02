BCCI breaks silence on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's senior India call-up after historic IPL 2026

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia spoke about the potential call-up of teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi into the senior Indian team. To answer the anticipation of all of the Indian cricket fans, Saikia confirmed that the 15-year-old would be seen in the senior Blues soon.

Sooryavanshi has taken the cricket world by storm. He had a monstrous IPL 2026, wherein he scored 776 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 237.31 with 72 sixes and 63 fours. He broke several records en route to a jaw-dropping season, including the Chris Gayle record of 59 sixes in the IPL.

Sooryavanshi also became the fastest player to 2000 T20 runs and quickest to 1000 IPL runs in an epic season, which saw him bag as many as five awards in the end. The Rajasthan Royals' batter has been included in India A's squad for the One-day tri-series against Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A. There are calls from several corners for his inclusion in India's senior side, with the Men in Blue set to embark on their UK tour later in June, facing Ireland and England in different white-ball series.

Saikia speaks on Sooryavanshi's possible inclusion

Meanwhile, Saikia confirmed that the BCCI selectors have kept an eye on the players in the IPL 2026, and it won't take long before Sooryavanshi gets his maiden India senior call-up. "Vaibhav is a new wonderkid in Indian cricket, and I'm sure he will also take the world by storm in the coming days. All our selectors are part of the IPL tournament; everybody, all the selectors are watching these matches very closely, and in most cases, they are also present at the venue, Saikia told Hindustan Times.

"So, in the upcoming selection meetings for the Indian team's UK trip, I'm sure the selectors will do whatever is necessary and is in his best interest, given the way he has performed. Many other players performed exceedingly well. But Vaibhav is exceptional, and I am very happy that God is kind, that a new wonderkid has been presented to the Indian cricket scene at this stage, and that he will definitely cross the boundaries very soon."

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