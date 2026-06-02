Karnataka CM swearing in: Congress eyes caste balance, 12 MLAs may take oath with DK Shivakumar | Check list

Bengaluru:

DK Shivakumar Likely to Take Oath as Karnataka Chief Minister on June 3; Cabinet Expansion to Be Held in Two Phases

Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on June 3. Along with him, around 10 to 12 MLAs are expected to take the oath as ministers, and the cabinet expansion is likely to be carried out in two phases.

Under constitutional provisions, Karnataka can have a maximum of 34 ministers, including the chief minister. Several senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony, preparations for which are underway at the Glass House in Lok Bhavan, Bengaluru.

Shivakumar is currently in Delhi, while his brother DK Suresh is overseeing arrangements for the event.

Siddaramaiah's caste balance move, suggests three deputy CMs

Siddaramaiah has reportedly suggested to the Congress high command that the state should have three deputy chief ministers to ensure social and community representation in the government.

The proposal was discussed during a late-night meeting involving Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala.

However, Shivakumar has reportedly informed the party leadership that he does not want any Deputy Chief Minister in his government. The final decision on the matter is expected to be taken by Rahul Gandhi.

Names suggested for deputy CM post

According to sources, Siddaramaiah has recommended three leaders for the Deputy Chief Minister posts:

G Parameshwara from the Dalit community

MB Patil from the Lingayat community

Zameer Ahmed Khan, representing the Muslim community

Zameer Ahmed Khan, however, is facing allegations of working against the party during the Davanagere bypoll. A leaked audio clip that surfaced on Tuesday has reportedly added to the controversy surrounding him.

Siddaramaiah pushes for loyalists in Cabinet

Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, is expected to be inducted into the cabinet. Sources said Siddaramaiah has also requested the inclusion of several of his close associates, including Zameer Ahmed Khan, H. C. Mahadevappa, Santosh Lad, Basavaraj Rayareddy, Venkatesh, B. Suresh, Puttarangashetty and B. K. Hariprasad.

The Congress high command is expected to take a final call on these names after consultations with Shivakumar.

MLAs likely to be sworn in

The following leaders are among those likely to be included in the first phase of cabinet expansion:

Yathindra Siddaramaiah

G Parameshwara

KJ George

Ramalinga Reddy

Priyank Kharge

MB Patil

Eshwar Khandre

Krishna Byre Gowda

Lakshmi Hebbalkar

B Suresh

Satish Jarkiholi

Zameer Ahmed Khan

According to sources, if Satish Jarkiholi agrees to take over as the Karnataka Congress president, he may not be inducted into the cabinet. In that scenario, BK Hariprasad could be accommodated, or Jarkiholi could instead assume charge as the state party chief.

Also read: Karnataka cabinet expansion in two phases, nine Siddaramaiah loyalists to get ministerial berths: Sources