Karnataka cabinet expansion in two phases, nine Siddaramaiah loyalists to get ministerial berths: Sources

Bengaluru:

The cabinet expansion in Karnataka is likely to happen in two phases and nine Siddaramaiah loyalists could be given ministerial berths, said sources on Monday, days before DK Shivakumar is sworn in as the chief minister of the southern state.

Shivakumar will take oath on June 3 (Wednesday) at a simple ceremony at the Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru. Alongside him, at least nine Congress leaders could take oath. The second cabinet expansion will take place on June 18, sources said, but there is no clarity on how many leaders will be sworn in.

Karnataka can have a maximum of 34 ministers, including the chief minister.

Sources have told India TV that Siddaramaiah has given a list of nine leaders and MLAs who he feels should be given a place in the cabinet. Siddaramaiah, along with Shivakumar, is also coming to Delhi on Monday to hold discussions regarding the cabinet with the Congress top brass.

Multiple deputy CMs, mix of old and new faces in cabinet

Sources have informed that ministers who served in Siddaramaiah's government want to secure a place in the next cabinet. Also, many leaders who have been elected thrice to the Karnataka Assembly also want a ministerial berth. They said as many as 90 of 136 Congress legislators are aiming to become ministers. Many of them have met both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah.

Speculations are also rife that the state could have multiple deputy chief ministers. However, the Congress is cautious about the next government, said sources, while pointing out that the grand old party wants a mix of old and new faces in the cabinet.

Amid all the speculations, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge has said the party leadership has not received a proposal regarding the composition of the new Karnataka ministry.

"We will have to see. No proposal has come yet (on the appointment of ministers). Once the proposal comes, discussions will be held on how many ministers and deputy chief ministers should be appointed, on whether important chairmanships should also be filled along with it," he said on Sunday. "All these matters are under discussion. We will know after June 3. Right now, we have to wait."

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