Who gets Cabinet berths? Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah head to Delhi ahead of govt formation in Karnataka

New Delhi:

With Karnataka’s new government set to take office this week, all eyes are on New Delhi as Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah will today reach the national capital for a crucial meeting with the party high command to finalise the contours of the new administration.

The discussions are expected to focus on cabinet formation, allocation of key portfolios, the possible appointment of deputy chief ministers, and broader organisational changes, including the selection of a new Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president.

MLAs make strong push

The visit comes amid intense lobbying within the Congress ranks, with aspirants making a strong push for ministerial positions in the new government. Several senior leaders have stepped up consultations with both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah in this regard.

Among those who have reportedly met Shivakumar in recent days are senior Congress leaders MB Patil, Dinesh Gundu Rao and Madhu Bangarappa, all of whom are considered strong contenders for cabinet berths. Several legislators, including Sharan Prakash Patil, Raghavendra Hitnal and Basanagouda Daddal, are also understood to be heading to Delhi to engage with the party leadership.

While speculation continues over the size and composition of the cabinet, Shivakumar maintained that the final call rests with the Congress leadership. "Whatever the high command decides will be implemented," he told reporters when asked about the number of ministers likely to be sworn in alongside him.

No proposal submitted yet, says Kharge

The race for ministerial positions has gathered momentum even as Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge indicated that the party has not yet received any formal proposal regarding the cabinet’s structure or the creation of deputy chief minister posts.

Speaking to reporters in Kalaburagi, Kharge said discussions on the number of ministers, deputy chief ministers and appointments to important organisational positions would take place once a formal proposal is placed before the leadership. He also hinted that the cabinet expansion could be carried out in phases.

Shivakumar to take oath on June 3

Shivakumar, who was elected as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party, has already met Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and staked a claim to form the government. The Governor subsequently invited him to take oath as Chief Minister.

His swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be held at 4:05 pm on June 3 at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru.

As the Congress leadership seeks to strike a delicate balance between regional representation, caste equations, experience and loyalty, Monday’s Delhi meeting is expected to play a decisive role in shaping Karnataka’s next cabinet and determining who emerges as the key power centres in the state’s new political order.

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