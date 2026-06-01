Former India cricketer hails Virat Kohli's performances after historic second IPL triumph

New Delhi:

Virat Kohli was at the centre as Royal Challengers Bengaluru lifted their second straight IPL title. The side took on Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the IPL final on May 31st. After bowling first, RCB limited GT to a score of 155 runs in the first innings.

Chasing down the target, Virat Kohli opened the innings and went unbeaten on a score of 75 runs as RCB won their second IPL title in two years, defeating GT by five wickets in the clash. After the game, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar took centre stage and hailed Kohli’s performances.

"At this stage, watching him in this tournament, he has mastered the art of T20 batting that is needed in IPL cricket. Which means now he knows that he has to score at a 150 to 160 strike rate. So he cashes in the first six overs. The most important thing is that he has found this power game, which is just about optimum. It's almost like he is in third and fourth gear, while the others are trying to hit at a strike rate of 200 and 230,” Manjrekar said in a video shared on his Instagram.

Also Read: When will Virat Kohli be in action next after winning IPL 2026 for RCB?

Kohli had yet another brilliant IPL season

Speaking of Virat Kohli, the veteran batter has been extremely consistent for RCB over the years. In the 16 matches that he played for RCB in the IPL 2026, Kohli amassed 675 runs to his name and was in the running for the IPL orange cap as well.

His performances were extremely crucial for the defending champions as they reached the final and toppled Gujarat Titans to lift the IPL title for the second time in two years, scripting history.

Also Read: