CBSE says re-evaluation portal working smoothly after students report technical glitches amid row

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has addressed technical glitches in the re-evaluation portal after students raised concerns of facing login issues following its launch. CBSE re-evaluation portal is functioning normally as of now. As per CBSE, portal for verification of issues in supplied scanned copies of answer books and re-evaluation of answers will remain open from June 2 to 6. The students who wish to apply for re-evaluation and verification can do so on the official website - cbse.gov.in/newsite_old/rchk.html.

How to apply for CBSE 12th re-evaluation/ verification process

Only those candidates who have applied for the photocopy of answer books shall be eligible to apply for verification of issues observed and/or re-evaluation. The applicant will have to refer to the marking scheme in the subject concerned, which will be available on the website along with the question paper

The status of the requests made shall be uploaded and available on the login details of the candidate A decrease of even one mark shall be effected

The result of the re-evaluation will be final, and no appeal or review against the re-evaluation will be entertained. The marks awarded by the board shall be final and binding on the candidates.

CBSE OSM row: Developments

The Ministry of Education has sought a detailed report from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) regarding the awarding of a contract to COEMPT, the service provider associated with the board's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. According to sources, the ministry has asked CBSE to furnish complete details of the tender process, including the procedures followed while awarding the contract and the officials involved in the decision-making process.

The development comes amid growing scrutiny over the OSM system after several students flagged discrepancies in answer sheets uploaded during the re-evaluation process. Sources said the ministry has already collected preliminary information related to the tendering process and is examining various aspects of how the contract was awarded.

The review is aimed at determining whether all prescribed norms and procedures were followed during the selection of the service provider. Officials are expected to submit detailed records and documents related to the tender process.

Also Read : CBSE OSM row: Centre seeks report from board over awarding contract to COEMPT, vows action