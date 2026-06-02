'You'd be in prison, everybody hates you': Trump brutally tears into Netanyahu over Lebanon strikes

Washington:

US President Donald Trump reportedly had a heated phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, sharply criticising Israel's continued military strikes in Lebanon, according to an Axios report citing US officials and a source familiar with the call.

The report said Trump expressed frustration over Israel's actions and warned that the ongoing bombardment was damaging the country's international standing. According to sources cited by Axios, Trump rebuked Netanyahu in unusually strong terms and questioned his handling of the situation.

"You’re f***ing crazy. You would be in prison if it weren’t for me. I'm saving your a**. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this," the report cited Trump as saying.

Another source said Trump was visibly furious and at one point shouted at Netanyahu, asking: “What the f*** are you doing?"

One US official quoted by the publication said Trump accused Netanyahu of being ungrateful and argued that his political survival had benefited from US support.

Trump reportedly also warned that continued threats to strike Beirut would further isolate Israel globally.

A second source familiar with the conversation told Axios that Trump demanded an explanation for Israel's actions in Lebanon, reflecting his anger over the escalation.

The exchange came after Iran warned earlier in the day that it could withdraw from ongoing negotiations with the United States in response to Israel's military operations in Lebanon.

According to Axios, Trump's concerns were driven in part by civilian casualties and Israeli strikes on buildings linked to Hezbollah operatives. The report added that Israel is no longer planning attacks on Hezbollah targets in Beirut.

Productive call with Bibi Netanyahu: Trump'

In stark contrast to the report, Trump posted on Truth Social, saying he had a very productive call with Netanyahu, and Israel will no longer send its troops to Lebanon and had recalled the ones on the ground. The US President said he had similar talks with Hezbollah.

"I had a very productive call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel, and there will be no Troops going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their way, have already been turned back," he wrote in the post.

"Likewise, through highly placed Representatives, I had a very good call with Hezbollah, and they agreed that all shooting will stop — That Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel," he added.

Also read: Trump hopeful on Iran deal despite regional tensions; is Lebanon derailing a breakthrough?