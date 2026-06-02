Trump hopeful on Iran deal despite regional tensions; is Lebanon derailing a breakthrough?

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has expressed confidence that Washington and Tehran could soon reach an agreement to extend their ceasefire and restore shipping through a key maritime route in the Middle East.

Speaking to ABC News, Trump said he expects a breakthrough within the coming week but noted that he has not yet approved a proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) intended to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz.



"I still have to get a few more points," he said.

Talks ongoing at rapid pace

His remarks came after he stated earlier on Monday that negotiations with Iran were advancing quickly despite recent military exchanges that have placed the fragile truce under strain. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Talks are continuing, at a rapid pace, with the Islamic Republic of Iran."

The ceasefire, established nearly two months ago after weeks of conflict, has faced renewed pressure following retaliatory strikes involving US and Iranian forces over the weekend and into Monday. The incidents raised fears that diplomatic efforts could collapse and trigger a wider escalation.

Tensions between Israel and Lebanon procrastinating deal

Amid growing regional tensions, Trump revealed that he had spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and representatives of Hezbollah in an effort to prevent further instability in Lebanon from affecting negotiations with Tehran.

Describing the outcome of the discussions, Trump posted, "I had a very productive call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu of Israel, and there will be no Troops going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their way have already been turned back."

He also claimed that Hezbollah had agreed to halt attacks against Israel. According to Trump, "They agreed that all shooting will stop -- that Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel."

Has Iran suspended peace talks?

Meanwhile, reports surfaced suggesting that Iran might suspend talks with Washington. Trump dismissed the speculation during an interview with NBC News, saying the US had received no formal notification from Tehran. "I think it's fine if they're done talking," he said, while adding that Iran had not officially communicated such a decision.

Emphasising Washington's preference for diplomacy, Trump added, "But they haven't informed us of that. It doesn't mean we're going to go and start dropping bombs all over there."

However, developments on the ground have complicated the diplomatic picture. Israel carried out its deepest ground operation in Lebanon in 26 years over the weekend, while Netanyahu ordered new strikes on Hezbollah-controlled areas in southern Beirut on Monday.

Shortly afterwards, Tehran announced that it had halted indirect communications with Washington. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi warned on X: "The ceasefire between Iran and the US is unequivocally a ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon. Its violation on one front is a violation of the ceasefire on all fronts. The US and Israel are responsible for the consequences of any violation."

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