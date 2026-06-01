Former England cricketer slams Gujarat Titans' tactics after IPL final loss against RCB

New Delhi:

Gujarat Titans were left completely outclassed as they took on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 final. The two sides met at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and RCB put forth a brilliant performance, winning the game by five wickets and clinching their second straight IPL title.

Gujarat looked helpless for most of the game, with the side being limited to a score of 155 in the first innings, a target that RCB chased down quite easily. Speaking of the game, former England cricketer Stuart Broad came forward and talked about how GT was lost tactically in the clash.

"Buttler batted at 3 throughout the tournament. And then come the final, batting first, he moved down to bat at 4. I can't get my head around why you changed the role in the final. Even AB de Villiers said it was a defensive move,” Broad said in a video on the ‘For the love of cricket’ YouTube channel.

"Buttler dropping down was surprising as it's not like he's not exposed to the new ball, having opened so much for England. It does seem slightly curious. The only rationale behind the move was the think tank feeling the pitch was going to get better and have the guy at No.3 to just stay at the crease until the wicket got better for batting, allowing Jos to catch up and do his thing,” he added.

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Virat Kohli’s masterclass propelled RCB to a stellar win

Speaking of the clash, after GT managed to post a total of 155 in the first innings of the game. RCB came out to chase down the target, and it was the performance of Virat Kohli that propelled the defending champions to their second title in two years.

Opening the innings, Kohli scored 75* runs in 42 deliveries and propelled his side to a brilliant win as they scripted history.

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