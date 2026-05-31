5 Washing machine faults that can turn dangerous: Fire, electric shock and water leaks

New Delhi:

Washing machines are among the most common and most understated machines in most Indian homes. This is one machine which is being run almost every day, yet it is easily ignored when the little things keep turning up. Talking about the problems, small warning signs often mean big trouble later, like electric shocks, fires and expensive repairs. So, neglecting basic things is not the right thing to do, and we should address the concerning issues soon.

Here, in this article, let us talk about five common washing machine problems that people overlook. We will break down what went wrong, how much it could cost to fix, and what you can do to stay safe.

1. Electric shocks when you touch the machine

Ever felt a tiny jolt when you touch your machine? That’s not normal; rather, it is dangerous. Usually, this means the earthing at home is not working, or internal wires are damaged, or water is getting where it should not.

Why care?

That shock is not going to disappear on its own. Kids and elderly folks are especially at risk, so you need to be swift.

How to fix it?

Check your home’s earthing first

Replace any broken wires

Call an authorised technician and get it fixed.

How much will it cost?

Usually between Rs 500 and Rs 2,500 for wiring problems.

2. Burning or plastic smell

If your washing machine smells like something’s burning, stop it immediately. It could mean the motor is overheating, wires are melting, the capacitor’s busted, or the belt is rubbing too hard.

Why's that a problem?

You are risking an electrical fire or serious motor damage.

What is the solution?

Stop using it right away and get the motor and wiring checked by a pro.

How much will it cost?

Expect to pay around Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000, depending on what is fried.

3. Water leaking around the machine

If you see some drops of water around your washing machine, then this could be because of the pipes and hoses cracking or loosening, or maybe the door seals wearing out. But we must remember that the small leak or damp walls could cause short circuits, which eventually lead to an electric shock to whoever touches the machine.

What to do to fix it?

Replace hoses or seals and tighten connections as soon as you spot a leak.

How much will it cost?

Usually Rs 300 to Rs 2,000 to swap out faulty parts.

4. Shaking, banging or loud noises

If your machine jumps around or makes a racket, stop pretending that it is normal. Nine times out of ten, it’s an unbalanced load, but worn shock absorbers or bad drum bearings are common, too.

Why do we need to fix it?

Violent shaking damages internal parts, risks the machine falling over, and shortens its life.

How to fix it?

Level the washing machine and change the rotten or worn-out suspension parts. Change to the new ones with rubber protection.

How much will it cost?

It will cost around Rs 800 to Rs 4,000.

5. Power trips every time you run it

If the MCB trips or there is a sudden power cut when the machine is on, do not just reset the switch and hope. That means there is a short circuit inside, a faulty heating element or a dying motor.

What are the risks?

Fires and costly electrical repairs.

How to fix it?

Unplug the machine right away and call a certified technician.

How much will it cost?

Repairs usually run between Rs 1,500 and Rs 6,000.

Safety Checklist: Do not skip the measures to fix your washing machine:

Service the washing machine every 6 to 12 months. Never overload the drum. Plug it into a dedicated socket with proper earthing. Keep the area dry. Change the damaged power cords immediately. Do not leave the machine running for long without any attention.

Overall, do not wait for a total breakdown. Identify the problem and save your washing machines, or it could be life-threatening.