iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max to launch in September, but with surprise elements: New A20 chip and camera u

New Delhi:

Apple is set to launch its much-anticipated smartphone series, and leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are already making the news. Even though Apple would not reveal anything officially for a few more months. Still, if even half of these early reports are true, we are looking at some pretty substantial changes with more power, longer battery life, new camera tricks, and a sharper display, all wrapped up in that signature Apple look.

Smaller Dynamic Island, familiar design

Leaks state that we should not expect a radical makeover. The iPhone 18 Pro lineup sticks to the triple rear cameras and that familiar glass-and-metal frame Apple loves. But up front, Apple’s reportedly shrinking the Dynamic Island by about 35 per cent. So, you get even more screen space without sacrificing that interactive hotspot. The iPhone 18 Pro should pack a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro Max stretches things out to a massive 6.9 inches. Word is, Apple’s also switching to a more efficient LTPO+ display, which should help squeeze out extra battery life.

Bigger battery and longer backup

Leaks state that the device will really work with the upgraded battery life. The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max might carry a battery somewhere between 5,100mAh and 5,200mAh, which is said to be the biggest ever in an iPhone.

Along with a more efficient chip and display, you can expect longer gaming sessions, more streaming, and less hunting for a charger.

Camera upgrades could be major

Camera upgrades sound anything but minor. Apple’s reportedly testing a variable aperture system for the primary camera, so the lens adapts to lighting instead of you fiddling with settings. Plus, a new stacked image sensor from Samsung is rumoured to boost dynamic range and cut down on image noise. The telephoto camera should get a wider aperture too, making it even better at zooming in when the lights are low.

New A20 chip and improved connectivity

Under the hood, Apple plans to roll out its A20 chip, built using TSMC’s 2nm process. If leaks are legit, we’re talking around 15 per cent faster performance and up to 30 per cent better power efficiency.

On top of that, expect a new C2 modem, bringing faster 5G and better satellite communication.

Expected price and launch timeline in India

Now, if you are wondering about pricing and launch dates for India, do not worry, as nothing is shocking here. Apple usually launches in September, and this year should be no different. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to start at Rs 1,34,900, while the Pro Max could land around Rs 1,49,900. Of course, we will only know for sure when Tim Cook takes the stage.

Overall, the iPhone 18 Pro series is not just another annual refresh. With faster chips, better cameras, a larger battery, and subtle design tweaks, this launch might be Apple’s biggest leap in the past few years.