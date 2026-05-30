YouTube rolls out new Podcast features for Premium subscribers: How to use?

New Delhi:

YouTube just rolled out a bunch of new features to make podcast listening a lot smoother for Premium users. Now you get smarter playback controls, AI-driven recommendations, and better background listening. These updates are really targeted at the folks who binge podcasts and want an easier way to catch long episodes while on the go.

What is YouTube's new On-the-Go Mode?

Honestly, this is probably the headline feature. It’s made for people who listen to podcasts more than they watch them. With On-the-Go Mode, all your playback controls get much easier to reach, especially if you have got a podcast going in the background.

Whether you are commuting, working out, taking a walk, or just trying to get other stuff done while you listen, this helps.

You can skip ahead, rewind, or tweak playback without digging through menus, and you do not have to stop your podcast when you switch over to another app.

For now, On-the-Go Mode is exclusive to YouTube Premium users on Android, but iPhone users should get it soon.

Key benefits of on-the-go mode

Quickly skip forward or backward

Access playback controls more easily

Continue listening while using other apps

Better background listening experience

Autospeed automatically adjusts Podcast Playback

Another new addition is Autospeed. Instead of picking your playback speed yourself, Autospeed does it for you. It listens to the pace of the podcast and adjusts the speed automatically. If the conversation drags, it speeds up. If the hosts start piling on complex info, it’ll slow things down so you can actually take it all in. Basically, you get through shows faster without missing details. Premium users on Android are getting it first; iOS support is on the way.

Ask Music now recommends Podcasts using AI

And then there’s Ask Music, now levelled up with podcast recommendations powered by AI. Before, it just made music suggestions, but now you can ask for podcasts too, anything from your go-to genres to how you’re feeling, your favourite podcasts, or even what you usually listen to. Just say what you’re interested in, and YouTube’s AI will find shows that fit. It’s available right now for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium users in certain countries.

Availability

YouTube’s rolling these updates out in phases. On-the-Go Mode and Autospeed are live for Android, with iOS support coming up. AI podcast recs through Ask Music are also only in select countries for now. All in, YouTube’s clearly trying to stake out a bigger claim in the podcast scene, making things a lot smarter—and way more personalised—for people who really live in their headphones.