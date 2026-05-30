Jio launches Rs 200 OTT pack with YouTube Premium, Prime Video and 15 OTT apps worth Rs 1500

New Delhi:

Reliance Jio, one of the leading telecom service providers, just rolled out a Rs 200 OTT add-on plan that is all about boosting your entertainment options. For that price, Jio said that you will be getting over Rs 1,500 worth of perks like OTT subscriptions, live TV and mobile data bundled together in one shot.

This new OTT Pass works as an add-on; you still need a regular active Jio prepaid plan to use it. Jio’s jumping in as more people want bundled streaming and entertainment, and honestly, the lineup is pretty stacked.

(Image Source : JIO)Jio launches Rs 200 OTT pack

Access to 15 premium OTT platforms

Here’s what stands out: with the Rs 200 add-on, you unlock access to 15 big-name streaming services. That covers everything from movies and trending web series to sports and regional shows—no need to juggle separate subscriptions.

Here’s the list of OTT platforms:

JioHotstar Amazon Prime Video Sony LIV Zee5 YouTube Premium Lionsgate Play Discovery+ Sun NXT FanCode Hoichoi Chaupal TimesPlay Tarang Plus Planet Marathi Kanccha Lannka

So, if it is streaming, it will likely cover it. There is something in there for everyone, as there are tons of genres and tons of languages.

30GB data and 1000+ Live TV channels included

On top of that, Jio throws in 30GB of high-speed data, good for 28 days. That’s plenty to stream, browse, or download on the go. There’s also access to over 1,000 live TV channels inside Jio’s digital platform, so you’ve got news, sports, movies, kids’ shows, regional channels- the works. It’s basically a one-stop shop for all your watching needs, which could save you money if you’re tired of juggling multiple bills.

How to activate the Jio OTT plan

Users can activate the Rs 200 OTT Pass through the following:

MyJio app

Jio.com website

Authorized Jio recharge channels

Just remember, you need an existing Jio recharge plan running first. After you activate, you can log in to the OTT apps on your phone or tablet and start watching right away.

Jio continues subscriber growth

Jio’s not slowing down, either. The company’s adding subscribers fast, in April alone, they picked up about 29.4 lakh new users, keeping their spot as India’s top telecom operator by subscriber base.

With digital entertainment on the rise, this Rs 200 OTT Pass looks set to attract a lot of attention, especially from folks who want all their streaming and data in one affordable package.