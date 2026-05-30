boAt Storm Call 4 and Ultima Vogue 2 launched with USB type-C charging at Rs 1599 onwards

New Delhi:

boAt has just rolled out two new smartwatches: the Storm Call 4 and the Ultima Vogue 2. And here is the big thing: they are the first in India to support direct USB Type-C charging. Forget about those tiny, easy-to-lose magnetic docks. Now, you just plug in the same cable you already use for your phone, laptop, or power bank.

Why is Type-C charging important for smartwatches?

This change in smartwatches may sound small, but it is a relief for anyone who hates carrying a bunch of different chargers when they are on the move. It will help the users to simplify things and grab your Type-C cable, and you will be all set.

boAt is not just throwing features at the wall. Rather, the company has been focused on actually making smartwatches easier to live with, especially for people who depend on multiple gadgets every day.

(Image Source : BOAT)boAt Storm Call 4 and boAt Ultima Vogue 2

boAt Storm Call 4: Affordable smartwatch with long battery life

The boAt Storm Call 4 is designed as an everyday smartwatch that focuses on practicality and convenience.

Key features:

1.96-inch HD display

Up to 500 nits brightness

Functional rotating crown

Direct USB Type-C charging

Bluetooth calling support

IP68 water and dust resistance

Up to 12 days battery life

100+ sports modes

Heart rate monitoring

SpO₂ tracking

Sleep and stress monitoring

Female wellness tracking

Emergency SOS feature

There’s also an emergency SOS feature in case things go sideways.

boAt Ultima Vogue 2: Premium Design With AMOLED Display

For users looking for a more premium smartwatch experience, the Ultima Vogue 2 brings an AMOLED display and a metallic frame design.

Key features:

1.96-inch AMOLED display

Up to 1000 nits peak brightness

Metallic frame design

Direct USB Type-C charging

Bluetooth calling

IP68 water and dust resistance

Up to 10 days of battery life

100+ sports modes

Heart rate, SpO₂, sleep and stress tracking

Female wellness tracking

Emergency SOS support

This one looks and feels more premium with deeper blacks and brighter colours.

Price and availability

As for the pricing, the Storm Call 4 comes in at Rs 1,599.

The Ultima Vogue 2 is priced at Rs 2,799

Pre-bookings for the Storm Call 4 are live on the official boAt website as of May 29, and open sales start on June 12.

You’ll find it through boAt’s online store and other major retailers.

With this update, boAt is really tackling a common headache for smartwatch users while keeping these devices affordable and loaded with features. It’s a move that makes sense and one that a lot of people will appreciate.