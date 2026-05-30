boAt Storm Call 4 and Ultima Vogue 2 launched with USB type-C charging at Rs 1599 onwards

boAt has just rolled out two new smartwatches: the Storm Call 4 and the Ultima Vogue 2. And here is the big thing: they are the first in India to support direct USB Type-C charging. Forget about those tiny, easy-to-lose magnetic docks. Now, you just plug in the same cable you already use for your phone, laptop, or power bank.
Why is Type-C charging important for smartwatches?
This change in smartwatches may sound small, but it is a relief for anyone who hates carrying a bunch of different chargers when they are on the move. It will help the users to simplify things and grab your Type-C cable, and you will be all set.
boAt is not just throwing features at the wall. Rather, the company has been focused on actually making smartwatches easier to live with, especially for people who depend on multiple gadgets every day.
boAt Storm Call 4: Affordable smartwatch with long battery life
The boAt Storm Call 4 is designed as an everyday smartwatch that focuses on practicality and convenience.
Key features:
- 1.96-inch HD display
- Up to 500 nits brightness
- Functional rotating crown
- Direct USB Type-C charging
- Bluetooth calling support
- IP68 water and dust resistance
- Up to 12 days battery life
- 100+ sports modes
- Heart rate monitoring
- SpO₂ tracking
- Sleep and stress monitoring
- Female wellness tracking
- Emergency SOS feature
There’s also an emergency SOS feature in case things go sideways.
boAt Ultima Vogue 2: Premium Design With AMOLED Display
For users looking for a more premium smartwatch experience, the Ultima Vogue 2 brings an AMOLED display and a metallic frame design.
Key features:
- 1.96-inch AMOLED display
- Up to 1000 nits peak brightness
- Metallic frame design
- Direct USB Type-C charging
- Bluetooth calling
- IP68 water and dust resistance
- Up to 10 days of battery life
- 100+ sports modes
- Heart rate, SpO₂, sleep and stress tracking
- Female wellness tracking
- Emergency SOS support
This one looks and feels more premium with deeper blacks and brighter colours.
Price and availability
- As for the pricing, the Storm Call 4 comes in at Rs 1,599.
- The Ultima Vogue 2 is priced at Rs 2,799
- Pre-bookings for the Storm Call 4 are live on the official boAt website as of May 29, and open sales start on June 12.
- You’ll find it through boAt’s online store and other major retailers.
With this update, boAt is really tackling a common headache for smartwatch users while keeping these devices affordable and loaded with features. It’s a move that makes sense and one that a lot of people will appreciate.