WhatsApp Spoiler Messages feature to launch soon: how to hide sensitive chats?

New Delhi:

WhatsApp may soon introduce a new privacy-focused feature called ‘Spoiler Messages’, which aims at helping users hide sensitive or important text behind a blurred layer. As per the reports shared by WABetaInfo, the feature is currently being tested and could soon arrive for beta users before a wider rollout.

So, basically, you write up a message (an OTP, a password, maybe just some surprise info), then you select the part you want hidden, tap the three-dot menu, and hit "Spoiler". When you send it, the recipient just sees a blurred patch. If they want to know what’s hidden, they tap to reveal it.

What Are WhatsApp Spoiler Messages?

This borrows a page from Reddit and Discord, where spoiler tags already keep big reveals or sensitive stuff under wraps. In group chats, this should help avoid accidental spoilers or keep things like phone numbers from being skimmed by everyone.

In the leaked demo, the steps are pretty straightforward:

Type out your message

Highlight the text you want covered

Open the menu

Select “Spoiler”

Send

Until they tap, the other person only sees a blurry overlay.

Why is this feature important for WhatsApp users?

It’s a smart way to boost privacy, especially in busy group chats. Maybe you’re sharing an OTP, giving someone private details, or announcing surprise plans. This gives you a little control over what people see right away.

There are talk that WhatsApp might expand this to photos and videos in the future, letting you blur out captions, images, or even entire previews before someone taps to uncover them. For now, it’s just text and media captions that get this treatment.

Spoiler Messages are still in testing, so you probably do not see them on your phone yet. If everything goes well, beta testers will get access first, and then, eventually, everyone on Android and iPhone gets a shot. Just have to wait and see when it rolls out for everyone.