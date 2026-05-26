May 26, 2026
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WhatsApp ‘Spoiler Messages’ feature to hide sensitive chats: Soon to launch

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: ,Updated:

WhatsApp soon introducing a new “Spoiler Messages” feature aiming at improving chat privacy and reducing accidental message exposure. The upcoming feature is expected to blur selected text messages and media captions until the recipient taps to reveal them.

WhatsApp
WhatsApp Image Source : Magnific
New Delhi:

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature called “Spoiler Messages", and it looks useful if you care about privacy. In the new feature, anything you do not want people to see at first glance goes behind a blur. You control what gets hidden, and the person on the other end has to tap to reveal the message. 

How WhatsApp Spoiler Messages will work

WABetaInfo caught wind of this in the newest betas, which means some users could get their hands on it soon. The upcoming feature will reportedly allow users to blur messages before sending them.

To use the feature, users may need to do the following:

  • Type or paste a message
  • Long-press and select the text
  • Tap the three-dot menu
  • Choose the “Spoiler” option

They have to tap to uncover what you wrote.

Designed for privacy and sensitive information

The spoiler message feature could become useful for users sharing the following:

  • OTPs
  • Phone numbers
  • Password hints
  • Confidential details
  • Movie or sports spoilers

It’s perfect if you ever send one-time passwords, phone numbers, or those “don’t spoil it!” movie details.

If you are in a crowded group chat, you do not have to worry about someone accidentally catching private info on your screen. It’s one more tool, like disappearing messages and chat locks, that lets you decide how and when your info gets seen.

Spoiler support may expand to photos and videos

Currently, this only works with text and media captions, but there are talks about expanding it to photos and videos. Imagine sending a blurred snapshot or video that nobody sees unless they tap to reveal it. That’s some solid peace of mind if you are sharing sensitive media.

WhatsApp continues adding privacy features

Meta keeps stacking up privacy features for WhatsApp. We already have end-to-end encryption, disappearing messages, screenshot blocking, and the "view once" option for photos or videos. Spoiler Messages just add another layer.

When is the feature going public?

As of today, there’s no official release date, but this is one of those updates that could roll out to beta testers any time. And honestly, for anyone who’s ever sent something just a little too sensitive—or just wanted to keep a surprise, which is a little mystery in your chats, might be a nice change.

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