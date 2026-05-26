Will Karnataka CM change? Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar to meet Congress high command today

Bengaluru:

Amid ongoing specualation over a leadership change and cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are all set to to meet the Congress high command on Tuesday. Siddaramaiah on Monday said the Congress high command invited him to Delhi for a meeting. He, however, said he was unaware of the meeting's agenda.

Party leaders are worried about leadership issue

Several party leaders are worried that the leadership issue is having its impact on the governance and the image of the Congress government. They have openly demanded that the high command resolve the issue keeping the party's prospects in the 2028 Assembly polls in mind.

Demand has also been growing from a large section of Congress MLAs, who are ministerial aspirants to effect a Cabinet reshuffle, and give some of them an opportunity to serve as ministers by replacing some existing ones

While Shivakumar initially said he would go to the national capital if called by the Congress high command, he later confirmed that he was going.

Here's what Siddaramaiah said on meeting party high command

"I'm invited to Delhi. Tomorrow there is a meeting by 11 am. I don't know the subject. But, I'm invited. Last night, KC Venugopal (AICC general secretary - Organisation) called me and intimated to me about the date and the meeting," Siddaramaiah told reporters. To a question regarding speculation surrounding his meeting with the high command, he said, "It is always there."

Some Ministers considered close to the CM, like Satish Jarkiholi, G Parameshwara, H C Mahadevappa and a few others are also headed to Delhi. Meanwhile, responding to reporters' queries on his Delhi visit, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, said, "During a certain situation, I will have to go, I'm going."

Speculations are rife about leadership change

As per the Deputy CM's tour plan shared with the media, Shivakumar left for Delhi, to meet Union Ministers on Tuesday, and his return journey has been kept "open." Speculations are rife about the leadership change and cabinet reshuffle, as the government completed three years in office on May 20.

According to party and official sources, although the Congress high command is widely expected to discuss resolving the leadership tussle between Siddaramaiah and his deputy Shivakumar, discussions may also involve upcoming elections to four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka, of which Congress can win three.

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Karnataka power tussle: Siddaramaiah summoned to Delhi by Congress high command