Iran's enriched uranium must be handed over, destroyed 'immediately': Trump

Washington:

Amid ongoing ceasefire negotiations between Washington and Tehran, US President Donald Trump has reiterated that Iran's enriched uranium should either be surrendered to the United States for destruction or eliminated under international supervision at an agreed location.

Trump said this decision will be taken in "conjunction and collaboration" with Iran, signalling Tehran's relaxing its stand as the two countries attempt to reach a peace agreement.

Iran must hand over uranium to US: Trump

The US President also pushed for a broader expansion of the Abraham Accords, suggesting that even Iran could eventually become part of a future regional peace framework.

"The Enriched Uranium (Nuclear Dust!) will either be immediately turned over to the United States to be brought home and destroyed or, preferably, in conjunction and coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran, destroyed in place or, at another acceptable location, with the Atomic Energy Commission, or its equivalent, being witness to this process and event," Trump said in a post Truth Social.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )US President Donald Trump's post

Trump asks Iran mediators to join Abraham Accords

Trump's remarks came as he intensified efforts to expand the Abraham Accords, linking any future peace settlement with Iran to a broader diplomatic realignment across the Middle East.

In another post, Trump said negotiations with Iran to end the war were progressing "nicely", but officials pointed out that a final decision may take some time due to the complex communication networks Tehran deploys to consult with its supreme leader.

Trump also said that countries involved in the peace talks with Iran should sign on to the Abraham Accords, which deal with establishing diplomatic, economic and security ties between Israel and Arab nations.

He said it would be an honour to have Iran as a signatory to the Accords. "...after all the work done by the United States to try and pull this very complex puzzle together, it should be mandatory that all of these Countries, at a minimum, simultaneously sign onto the Abraham Accords," Trump said, adding that it may be accepted if one or two have a reason for not doing so.

Among the negotiators, the UAE and Bahrain are already members of the Accords, and Trump expects Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkiye, Egypt and Jordan to sign up.

Also Read: 'Will be great, meaningful': Trump hints at progress in talks with Iran, blasts Obama administration

Also Read: Iran blames US for 'making talks complicated', refuses to negotiate on nuclear programme, Hormuz