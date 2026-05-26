US conducts 'self-defence' strikes in Iran, targets boats, missile launch sites amid peace talks

Washington:

The US military said it carried out 'self-defence' strikes in southern Iran, including on missile launch sites and boats placing mines, even as President Donald Trump said that negotiations were "proceeding nicely".

"US forces conducted self-defence strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces," US Central Command spokesman Timothy Hawkins said in a statement when asked about reports of explosions near the strategic waterway.

He further said that the strikes were done "to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces", but the military was "using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire."

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