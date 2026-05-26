EC announces biennial polls for legislative council in Bihar, bypoll for Nitish Kumar's seat

New Delhi:

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced the schedule for biennial elections to nine seats of the Bihar Legislative Council, including the seat vacated by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary after his election to the state assembly last year. The poll body also announced a by-election for the legislative council seat vacated by former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar following his election to the Rajya Sabha.

Bihar legislative council election schedule

According to the schedule released by the EC, polling for all nine seats, along with the bypoll, will be held on June 18, while counting of votes will take place the same evening. The entire election process is scheduled to conclude by June 20.

The notification for the elections will be issued on June 1. The last date for filing nominations is June 8, while scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on June 9. Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations till June 11.

MLCs whose terms are ending

The members of the Bihar Legislative Council whose terms are ending in June include Kumud Verma, Ghulam Ghous, Mohammad Farooq, Bhishma Sahni, Sanjay Prakash, Samir Kumar Singh, and Sunil Kumar Singh.

Meanwhile, Sribhagwan Singh Kushwaha and Samrat Choudhary vacated their council seats after being elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

The by-election has become necessary following the resignation of Nitish Kumar, the state's longest-serving chief minister, after he was elected to the Rajya Sabha in March.

Also Read: Khesari Yadav joining BJP? Speculations rife after Bhojpuri star meets Nitin Nabin, Samrat Choudhary

Also Read: Bihar announces free bus travel for students appearing for NEET re-examination