Bihar announces free bus travel for students appearing for NEET re-examination

New Delhi:

In a major relief for medical aspirants, the Bihar State Road Transport Corporation will provide free bus travel to students appearing for the re-conducted NEET examination across the state. The announcement was made by Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who said candidates will only need to show their valid NEET admit cards to avail the service.

The move comes at a time when thousands of students and their families are already dealing with stress and uncertainty following the cancellation of the earlier NEET-UG examination over the paper leak controversy.

The NEET-UG exam held on May 3 was cancelled after allegations of a paper leak triggered outrage among students and parents. Since then, many candidates have been worried not only about preparing again for the exam, but also about additional travel and accommodation expenses.

With lakhs of students expected to travel to examination centres, the state government’s decision is being seen as an attempt to reduce at least part of the financial burden on families.

Special arrangements across Bihar

The Bihar government has also directed district administrations to make arrangements for students and parents near bus stands, railway stations and examination centres. Officials have been asked to ensure the availability of drinking water, shaded waiting areas, sattu and other basic facilities for candidates travelling from different districts. Authorities have also been instructed to prevent inconvenience for outstation students and guardians during the examination period.

Extra buses, security and traffic plans in place

Preparations for the re-exam have already begun in several districts. Local administrations are working on traffic management plans, security deployment and the operation of additional buses to help students reach their centres on time.

Officials say the aim is to avoid chaos and ensure smooth movement on exam day, especially in high-density centres where large numbers of candidates are expected. NEET remains one of India’s biggest and most competitive entrance examinations, with millions of students appearing every year in hopes of securing a medical seat. The cancellation of the earlier exam had left many families emotionally and financially exhausted.