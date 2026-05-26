BSNL launches Rs 51 recharge for new SIM owners: Offers 2GB daily data for 28 days

New Delhi:

BSNL, one of the leading government-owned telecom service providers, has just rolled out an economical Rs 51 recharge plan, and they are calling it the “Smart Start Plan”. It's really targeting new users across India – anyone considering switching to BSNL or getting a new SIM. For just Rs 51, you get unlimited voice calls, 2GB of data every day, plus 100 SMS daily, all for 28 days. You do not even have to pay for the SIM card; just walk into any BSNL store or service centre to grab one for free.

(Image Source : BSNL )BSNL

BSNL Rs 51 plan benefits explained

Telecom Talk further reported that the newly introduced BSNL prepaid recharge plan offers:

Unlimited voice calling

2GB high-speed data per day

100 SMS per day

28 days validity

Only for new users

There is a catch: the new recharge plan is only for newcomers. If you are already on BSNL, whether prepaid or postpaid, they're not letting you in on this deal. It’s pretty clear—they're after first-time users and folks curious about their new 4G network.

4G network boost across India

BSNL has been working hard to boost its 4G services lately. The rollout has already reached a bunch of different regions, and they say there’s more coming as they put up more towers and expand coverage. This push is part of a bigger government effort to strengthen India’s own telecom pipeline and actually compete with the private giants out there.

Existing BSNL users cannot avail this offer

Honestly, price is king for most mobile users in India, especially in smaller cities and among people who do not want to spend a lot. BSNL's Rs 51 recharge undercuts similar plans from private players by quite a bit. This is not their first stab at it, either, as they had a Re 1 first recharge offer before, too, to get new SIM users in the door.

Affordable plans continue to attract Indian users

Experts say that deals like this do not just help BSNL pull in more people, but they also put the spotlight on its 4G upgrade. If you have been thinking about switching, this is probably the right time to give it a shot. The plan is up for grabs from May 22 to June 30, 2026.