Going on summer vacation? Set your inverter to this mode to prevent battery damage or blast

New Delhi:

Summer vacations have started, and families are already heading for long trips in India and abroad. So, while you are gone, your houses are locked, and you save a lot of electricity by switching your MCB or maybe switching off the lights. But with saving so much, we often forget to switch off the inverter, which helps to supply us with electricity when there is a power cut. Although the inverters are not considered a luxury for the Indian households, they play a very important role and have been considered a necessity.

Inverter helps fans to spin, your lights to glow, and your WiFi to stay connected when the electricity gives up. But here is something people forget: what’s the best way to set up your inverter if you are heading out on vacation for a while?

Go with ‘Normal Mode’ if you are leaving the main power on

Let’s say you are leaving for a week or two, and your house’s main power supply is still going to be on. The smart move is to set your inverter to “Normal Mode".

That way, your inverter keeps the battery charged and healthy, even if no one’s home using the power. Most inverters these days also let you pick a mode that matches your battery type, like tubular mode if you got a tubular battery or the standard lead-acid mode for regular lead-acid types. Some fancy models even have smart charging. Match the mode to your battery and you are set.

Switch off everything if you are cutting main power

Now, if you are planning to kill the main supply altogether, maybe you are going to be gone for a month, or you just do not trust the local grid. Then you should turn off the inverter too.

Here’s what to do:

1. Turn off the inverter with its power switch.

2. Unplug it from the wall, and do not leave it live.

3. Disconnect the battery terminals, but do this carefully.

These steps stop the battery from draining itself and keep the terminals from corroding while you are away.

Top up that battery before you leave

Here’s what some people skip:

Make sure your battery is fully charged before you set off.

A fully charged battery generally holds its charge for about one to two months.

Leave it unused and under-charged, though, and you risk it dropping into a deep discharge state, which basically wrecks backup performance and kills the battery faster.

When you get back, do not just plug everything in and hope for the best. Clean the terminals, check water levels if you are using a lead-acid battery and brush off any dust or rust.

Unplug everything if you do not need your inverters

If the main power is on, it is smart to unplug everything you are not using, like fans, lights, TVs, kitchen gadgets, chargers and anything that consumes power. Just keep the inverter plugged in so it can trickle charge the battery, and you will come home to any surprises or power waste.

Why bother with all this?

Inverter batteries are not cheap; they are at a cost. hence, taking care of them is simple!

A bit of preparation means you will get much longer, trouble-free service from your inverter system. And you can avoid coming home to a dead inverter, a swollen battery, or a burnt-out backup. Take care of your inverter, and it’ll take care of you when the power goes out.