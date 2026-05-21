Sony hikes PlayStation Plus prices in India: PS Plus essential, extra, deluxe plans become costlier

New Delhi:

Sony just made PlayStation Plus subscriptions more expensive in India. The hike covers all tiers: Essential, Extra, and Deluxe. If you’re a new user, you’ll see the new prices right away. Existing subscribers are not safe forever, though; your subscription stays at the old rate only until your next billing after July 19.

PS Plus Essential plan gets more expensive

The most affordable PlayStation Plus Essential membership has received a noticeable price hike across all durations.

New PS Plus Essential: New price

1 Month will cost Rs 649 (earlier it was Rs 499)

3 Months will cost Rs 1,559 (earlier it was Rs 1,199)

12 Months will cost Rs 5,139 (earlier it was for Rs 3,949)

The annual Essential plan will now cost more than Rs 1,000, which is higher than before. This means that it is making it a significant increase for budget gamers.

PS Plus Extra and Deluxe Plans also see major price hike

Sony emailed users about the hike, blaming “ongoing market conditions". We have seen similar price increases in other countries recently, but Sony hasn’t said if more changes are coming.

New PS Plus Extra Prices

1 Month: Rs 979 (Earlier Rs 749)

3 Months: Rs 2,599

12 Months: Rs 8,709

New PS Plus Deluxe Prices

1 Month: Rs 1,109

3 Months: Rs 2,989

12 Months: Rs 9,879 (Earlier Rs 7,599)

If you are thinking about switching plans or extending your subscription before July 19, just know that you will be moved to the new prices right away.

What do you actually get with PS Plus?

Each tier adds features. Essential gives you online multiplayer and a couple of free games every month. Extra piles on a larger game catalogue, and Deluxe unlocks classic titles and lets you try out new ones.

Essential : Online multiplayer and monthly free games

: Online multiplayer and monthly free games Extra : Includes access to a large game catalogue

: Includes access to a large game catalogue Deluxe: Adds classic games and game trials

So, in case you are looking for a long-term deal or planning to renew, you’ll have to shell out a lot more. That’s a tough pill for gamers watching their budget.