Apple iPhone Duo repair costs revealed: Inner screen replacement priced at Rs 1.5 lakh

If you are planning to buy the iPhone Duo, then you must know the costing for it’s screen costs, in case you get it damaged. You might have to pay almost the cost of iPhone 18 Pro for getting the display repaired. Apple first foldable phone is not just their priciest model, but it is expensive to fix too.

The phone starts at Rs. 2,99,900 in India, and if you need to replace its inner display, then the company might charge you Rs. 1,49,900. This is almost half the phone’s retail price, and not far from the Rs. 1,64,900 starting price tag for the iPhone 18 Pro.

(Image Source : APPLE )Apple iPhone Duo

Owning the iPhone Duo means you will have to think about maintenance costs, especially if you do not have AppleCare.

Here are how Apple prices repairs for the Duo (without AppleCare):

Cover layer damage: Rs 5,900

Back glass: Rs 20,900

Battery service: Rs 24,900

Rear camera: Rs 26,900

Outer display replacement: Rs 42,900

Both the outer display and back glass: Rs 55,900

Inner display (the big one): Rs 1,49,900

Other damage: Rs 2,24,900

If you notice the pattern, even fixing the outer display costs you more than expected. And if you stack up multiple issues, the bill can skyrocket. For “other damage,” which sounds pretty broad, the fee hits Rs. 2,24,900.

(Image Source : APPLE)iPhone Duo

AppleCare for the iPhone Duo comes in at Rs. 51,900. The plan covers unlimited repairs for accidental damage, like drops and spills and lets you skip the queue with priority support. Still, you will pay a service fee for each repair, and they do not cover theft or loss.

With AppleCare, battery service is free. If you scratch up the cover layer, you pay Rs. 1,900. Back glass or outer display will cost Rs. 2,500 each.

Inner display or more serious accidental damage will cost you Rs. 8,900 per incident.

(Image Source : APPLE)iPhone Duo

The difference is pretty obvious when it comes to the inner display. Without AppleCare, you would have to pay out Rs. 1,49,900 to replace it; with AppleCare, it’s just Rs. 8,900.

Sure, AppleCare adds Rs. 51,900 to the overall cost, but it definitely reduces the sting if you drop your phone. It will worth checking out the fine print and thinking about your own habits, if you have an accident-prone device, AppleCare might be a smart move.

(Image Source : APPLE)iPhone Duo

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