How to check BSNL prepaid plan, data balance and expiry date? Quick guide

BSNL prepaid mobile connection currently offers long-validity plans for users, saving them from running out of benefits or getting cut off without warning. BSNL actually gives you a few easy ways to check your balance, plan details, and validity: USSD codes, WhatsApp, the Selfcare app, or just by calling customer care.

USSD codes are great when you do not have internet and just need a quick dial for setting up your device. The Selfcare app provides everything in one place on your phone. Let us get in depth on simple steps for each method so customers can know exactly what is going on with their BSNL prepaid account.

Checking BSNL plan validity using USSD codes

You do not need an internet connection for this, as it is just your smartphone’s dialler. Here’s what you need to do:

Open your smartphone’s dialer

Then punch in *123# from your BSNL number.

Hit the call button.

Wait a moment for the menu to pop up.

Check the displayed options for your main balance and plan validity.

Want to know your data balance?

Dial *124# and call.

Follow the on-screen prompts.

Menus might look a bit different depending on where you are and what BSNL supports in your area, but you will get the basics every time.

Checking BSNL plan details on WhatsApp

If you prefer chatting, BSNL lets you use WhatsApp to find out your plan details. Just make sure you’re messaging the official BSNL number.

Save 1800-4444 as a contact in your phone.

Open WhatsApp and start a chat with this number.

Type “Hi” or something similar to kick things off.

The system replies automatically.

Look through the options, and pick the one you want- like plan or validity info.

Note: Always double-check as you are chatting with the real BSNL WhatsApp contact before you share any private info.

Checking BSNL prepaid plan using the Selfcare App

If you like using apps to manage things, the BSNL Selfcare app makes life easy. Just log in with your BSNL number.

Download the BSNL Selfcare app from Google Play or the Apple App Store.

Open it, then log in with your mobile number.

Complete the OTP verification if the app asks for it.

Once you are in, the dashboard shows your current plan, its validity, and your data balance.

If something looks off—like plan details not showing properly—try refreshing the app or contact support.

Checking BSNL plan validity through customer care

If nothing else works, you can always call customer care.

Dial 1503 from your BSNL number.

Or, if you are using another network, then you need to call on 1800-180-1503.

Listen to the voice menu and select the option related to your plan or balance.

If you are still stuck, go ahead and ask to talk to a real customer care representative.

Why check your BSNL recharge validity?

When you make it a habit to check your plan and validity, you stay in control. No nasty surprises when your data runs out or calls stop working. You can keep an eye on how much data and calling minutes you have got left and recharge before things expire. This way, you avoid any interruptions and pick a plan that works for you.

So, whether you use a USSD code, the app, WhatsApp, or just call in, there is always a way to stay updated. If one method does not give you what you need, reaching out to BSNL directly always does the trick.

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