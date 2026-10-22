OnePlus Turbo Pro tipped to feature 185Hz display, 200-megapixel camera and 10000mAh battery

OnePlus, a leading consumer electronics brand, is gearing up to launch a new sub-flagship phone, possibly called the OnePlus Turbo Pro or Turbo 7 Pro. So far, the company has not yet made anything official (name, features or release date) by the time of writing. If the rumours are said to be true, the handset is expected to drop later this year. Besides the zippy display, a monster 200-megapixel camera, and a battery that starts at 9,000 mAh.

Digital Chat Station, a well-known tipster, shared the details about the upcoming device on Weibo. Apparently, OnePlus has been planning to expand its Turbo lineup with a Pro model, which aims at end-of-2026 release.

OnePlus Turbo Pro: Specifications (Leaked)

As per the leaks, the handset will come with a 6.78-inch flat display with a sharp 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate up to 185Hz. Powered by Qualcomm’s still-to-be-announced SM8845 Pro chipset, the device will likely be running on Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Pro, although nobody knows for sure.

Talking about the camera, the handset will feature a 200-megapixel primary shooter, with a huge sensor. That kind of resolution shows that OnePlus is serious about detailed photos, but it will come down to how they process images and the quality of the camera software.

The leaks further suggest that the phone will be backed by a 9,000 mAh (at least to expect), and OnePlus is further testing batteries up to 10,000 mAh in early prototypes. That’s huge, even for power users.

There are also rumours related to the external cooling fan accessory, which is possibly designed for use with a special case. That would help keep the phone cool during intense gaming, but we do not know yet how it works or if it will even be available.

Launch timeline

As per the leaks, the handset is expected to launch around the later part of the year. Still, OnePlus has not yet set a date or said if it is headed out of China.

Expected price

Some people are drawing comparisons to the OnePlus 16, which just launched in China at CNY 5,999 (about Rs 86,000). But no one really knows if these two phones are connected, and honestly, until OnePlus officially weighs in, all this info is just speculation.

For a bit of context, the Turbo series launched in China back in January 2026 with the OnePlus Turbo 6, which hit international markets as the OnePlus Nord 6 in April. The Turbo 6 uses the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and sports a 9,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

If the leaks are accurate, the Turbo Pro will bring a smoother screen, a sharper camera, and an even bigger battery.

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