BSNL recharge plans now offer Rs 1 lakh insurance and cyber fraud cover

New Delhi:

BSNL, India’s popular telecom service provider, has come up with an additional benefit for customers recharging with selected prepaid plans. The state-owned telecom operator is offering personal accidental insurance which is worth Rs 1 lakh along with cyber fraud insurance coverage by up to Rs 10,000 with two of its Special Tariff Voucher (STV) plans.

BSNL offers Rs 1 lakh insurance with recharge plans

BSNL now throws in a personal accident insurance cover worth Rs 1 lakh and cyber fraud insurance up to Rs 10,000 when you recharge with certain prepaid plans. You get this new benefit if you recharge with their Rs 202 or Rs 2,449 Special Tariff Voucher (STV) plans. On top of the insurance, both plans give you data, calls, and SMS benefits, depending on which recharge you pick.

BSNL announced this update on its official X page. So, if you go for either the Rs 202 or rs 2,449 STV, you are covered for personal accidents up to Rs 1 lakh, plus you get cyber insurance up to Rs 10,000. The accident cover is not just for typical incidents, but it includes situations like road accidents, burns, snakebites, lightning, and even electric shocks. The cyber insurance will help to protect user if they lose money because of cyber fraud.

BSNL Rs 202 recharge plan

Talking about what you get with these recharge plans. The Rs 202 prepaid plan lasts for 32 days—you get 300 minutes of voice calls, 5GB of high-speed data and 100 SMS.

Free national roaming comes standard, so you can use your connection anywhere in India with no roaming charges. And yes, this plan makes you eligible for accident and cyber insurance.

BSNL Rs 2,449 annual plan

Now, if you want a plan that sticks around all year, BSNL’s Rs 2,449 recharge is valid for 365 days. This one gives you unlimited voice calls nationwide, free roaming, 2GB high-speed data every day, and 100 SMS per day. It is also covered by the same insurance offer of Rs 1 lakh for personal accidents and Rs 10,000 for cyber protection.

BSNL brings back the Rs 51 plan, valid for 28 days

And to surprise the loyal customer base, the telecom company has brought back the Rs 51 plan, which will be valid for 28 days. It further includes unlimited calling across the nation on any telecom network, free national roaming, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB of high-speed data every day.

But unlike the Rs 202 and Rs 2,449 plans, the Rs 51 recharge does not include any of the insurance benefits.

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