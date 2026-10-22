Oura Ring 5 launched in India with AI Health Tools, up to 9-day battery and more

Oura just launched the Ring 5 in India, making it the freshest addition to its smart ring lineup. This new model is sleeker and smaller than the Oura Ring 4, with improved sensors and some AI-driven health monitoring tools. It now tracks your heart health, picks up on breathing issues while you sleep, and covers workouts more thoroughly. Plus, there is a bigger wellness platform that delivers personalised health insights and gives you more control over your data.

Oura Ring 5: Price in India and availability

You can pre-order the Oura Ring 5 right now in India, starting at Rs 39,900 for Silver and Black. If you want something fancier in Gold, Deep Rose, Stealth, and Brushed Silver versions, then the price will go up to Rs 50,900. Sizes run from 6 to 13, and each ring comes with its own charger that fits perfectly. Orders are open through Amazon and Croma stores across the country.

Oura is also offering a paid membership at Rs 599 per month, unlocking extra features in the app.

Oura Ring 5: Design and specifications

The Ring 5 is 40 per cent smaller than the old version, using lightweight titanium and boasting a tougher coating that is supposed to resist scratches. It has an IP68 rating, so you can dunk it up to 100 meters underwater and not worry.

The sensors have been revamped, too, with smaller domes, advanced LEDs, and 12 signal pathways which aim for more accurate data regardless of finger shape or skin tone. Battery life is solid; Oura says that it will last up to nine days on a single charge, but real-world numbers will depend on which size you pick and how much you use it.

Oura Ring 5 Health Features: Blood pressure signals and health radar

Health-wise, Oura added a feature called Health Radar; think of it as an upgrade over Symptom Radar. It looks at your biometric trends and includes Blood Pressure Signals and Nighttime Breathing monitoring. Blood Pressure Signals is not the same as a standard blood pressure cuff; it highlights trends linked to cardiovascular strain without giving you exact systolic or diastolic numbers. Nighttime Breathing checks for disturbance trends over the past month, helping you spot changes in your sleep patterns.

For workouts, Live Activity Tracking now lets you follow your exercise live in the app. There is also GLP-1 Insights for people using GLP-1 medications, expanding the metabolic health tools.

AI Health tools, Health Records and other features

Oura beefed up its software, adding Oura Health Records to combine clinical health info with ring data. The company have teamed up with Counsel Health to roll out smarter AI healthcare support. The improved Advisor AI delivers personalised recommendations, aiming to help you track your health trends, though none of this replaces actual medical advice.

Other handy features: Locate helps you find a lost ring or charging case. Data Deletion lets you choose and remove chunks of health data from your history.

All in all, the Oura Ring 5 brings more accurate tracking and smarter features to the table. But with a higher price tag and an extra cost for a membership, you should weigh the pros before buying.

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