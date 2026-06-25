BSNL launches Rs 259 broadband plan with unlimited calling, 25Mbps data and OTT benefits

New Delhi:

BSNL has recently come up with a new broadband plan, which is priced at Rs 259, and it is accessible in rural India. The plan offers unlimited calling, unlimited data with 25Mbps speed, and access to Waves OTT content for entertainment. This further comes under the BharatNet initiative, which is aiming at connecting villages and remote areas with good internet connectivity.

BSNL's new Rs 259 broadband plan

By skipping installation fees, BSNL makes it easier for first-time users to get online without breaking the bank. They're clearly targeting families who need reliable connections for online school, work, video calls, or just streaming a movie. The company wants to close the digital gap, helping more people in villages get online without paying city prices.

OTT entertainment included

Waves OTT is bundled in, so you get movies, shows, and more without signing up for other streaming services, pretty handy if you want everything in one bill.

Focus on rural connectivity

On top of that, there’s a new Rs 51 prepaid mobile plan for people picking up a new BSNL SIM card. For 28 days, you get unlimited calling, 2GB data per day, 100 daily SMS, and even free international roaming. This plan is around only until June 30, so it’s a limited-time deal. Not long ago, BSNL even launched a Re 1 recharge with similar benefits, just to help new users get started.

BSNL's Rs 51 mobile plan for new users

Alongside the broadband offering, the telecom company has also introduced a special Rs 51 prepaid recharge plan for new mobile subscribers.

The plan is valid for 28 days and includes:

Unlimited voice calling across the nation

2GB of high-speed data per day

100 SMS per day

Free international roaming benefits as well

The offer is available to the customers who just bought the new BSNL SIM card.

Limited-time offer

BSNL has announced that the Rs 51 prepaid recharge plan is a promotional offer which is available only until June 30 (2026).

Earlier, the telecom company further introduced a similar entry-level recharge plan which was priced at Re 1, which also offered 28 days of validity along with daily data and unlimited calling benefits.

BSNL is strengthening its affordable portfolio

By introducing the new Rs 259 broadband plan and the Rs 51 prepaid offer, BSNL showcase that it is focusing on the budget-conscious telecom users who are looking for low-cost telecom services from Indian consumers.