Nothing Phone 4b design officially revealed ahead of July 7 launch; Dual cameras confirmed

New Delhi:

Nothing Phone (4b) is set to launch on July 7, but the design story has already started, as of the time of writing. The company went ahead and posted a full reveal video on their Indian social media channels, so now we have a complete first look at what’s coming.

Signature Nothing design returns

Nothing is reportedly sticking to the basics, as the phone looks like it belongs in the lineup. There is that signature industrial feel and the textured rear panel, which show up again but with a few tweaks. The model in the spotlight is a fresh light blue. Instead of trying something entirely different, they have doubled down on their unique look, making sure the 4b does not blend in with the last batch. The big, blocky camera module on the back is definitely not shy.

Dual rear cameras confirmed

For photography, you get two cameras on the rear panel. They are both tucked into that oversized rectangular island, set high up on the panel. It feels a little bold, but it’s clearly intentional. You will spot a vertical LED light bar right beside the lenses, which looks very similar to the one on the earlier Phone (4a). There is also a pill-shaped cutout over to the side, which will house the flash and an autofocus sensor.

(Image Source : NOTHING)Nothing Phone 4b

Display design and front view

By the time of writing, the camera details were not shared. Still, the dual-camera setup shows that Nothing wants a phone that handles photos well, without pushing the price up.

Flip it over, and the front design checks the right boxes for a budget device. There is a centred punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera and bezels that are not paper-thin (especially down at the bottom), but the whole thing still feels pretty clean and organised. It’s the kind of look that says “practical” but does not feel dated.

Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor: Expected

On the inside, leaks and reports point toward Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chip doing the heavy lifting. This means that you can expect enough power for daily browsing or even gaming, but Nothing has been saved for the full features.

Launch date confirmed

Nothing is set to launch the new Phone 4b for July 7, which focuses on the Indian market first and then sends it further to the other countries.