GTA 6 opens for pre-orders: Here's the launch date, India pricing and what's new

New Delhi:

After years of anticipation and waiting, Rockstar Games has finally opened the pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). And reports state that the upcoming title is expected to be one of the biggest entertainment launches we have seen to date, as this will serve as the successor to GTA 5, which witnessed a massive success and sold more than 230 million copies across the globe.

So, in case you are in India and a GTA fan, then do not miss out and pre-order the game, as it is already live. Mark November 19, 2026, on your calendar—this is gaming history in the making.

GTA 6: Release date final!

Rockstar has finally locked November 19 (2026) as the launch date for the global launch of GTA 6. You can play it on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S right out of the gate. As for PC players, you’ll have to wait—Rockstar has not announced a release date yet, but if history repeats itself, a Windows version will show up later on.

GTA 6: Price in India

Rockstar has not dropped the official price for India, but global prices give us a solid idea:

Standard Edition: Priced at USD 79.99 or 69.99 pounds, expect to pay somewhere between Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,499.

Ultimate Edition: Globally USD 100 or 89.99 pounds, which probably means Rs 8,999 to Rs 9,499 here.

Keep in mind, the actual numbers might shift depending on which platform store you pick and how taxes apply.

How to buy GTA 6 in India

If you want GTA 6 as soon as it hits, you have got two choices:

Digital Pre-order: Grab it through the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store. Pre-loading starts on November 12, 2026, so you will be set to play the moment it goes live.

Physical Edition: Rockstar’s doing things differently this time. There is no game disc in the box; instead, you get a download code inside the retail package. Use that online and download the game directly.

GTA 6: Top features

Lucia, the First Female Lead: For the first time in a modern 3D GTA game, players get to experience the story through Lucia’s eyes, alongside her partner Jason. Huge Open World: The game heads back to Leonida (think a GTA-inspired Florida), boasting a world much bigger and more detailed than GTA 5. Stunning Visuals: Here’s what you can look forward to—advanced lighting, dynamic weather, more realistic reflections, vibrant cities, and smoother character movements. Next-Gen AI: NPCs are smarter—expect them to react to crimes, changing weather, traffic, and whatever chaos you stir up. Gameplay Upgrades: Improved driving physics, more interactions, deeper customisation, wild police chases, and extra side missions. Online Mode Enhancements: Rockstar has been tight-lipped, but expect a much bigger, more dynamic online world packed with fresh multiplayer content.

Why everyone’s talking about GTA 6

This game has been in the works for over ten years, hit by major delays and a headline-making data leak in 2022. The hype is justified, as GTA has a specific fanbase worldwide who have been eagerly waiting for the updated game. With next-level graphics, a brand-new setting, dual main characters, and Rockstar’s knack for groundbreaking open-world games, GTA 6 looks set to break records.