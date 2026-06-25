Flipkart GOAT Sale starts from 12 July: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and Pixel phones to get big discounts

Flipkart just announced its GOAT Sale, and it’s packed with discounts on smartphones, laptops, wearables, and a bunch of other electronics. If you’re a Flipkart Plus member, you’ll get first dibs starting July 12. Everyone else can join in from July 13.
Discounts on popular smartphone brands
They’ve dropped a sneak peek at some of the smartphone deals—so if you have been thinking about upgrading, this is probably a good time. Expect offers on big names like Apple, Samsung, Google, Motorola, Nothing, vivo, OPPO, realme, and POCO. On top of those price cuts, they’re throwing in extra bank discounts, exchange bonuses, and no-cost EMI options on select models.
Smartphones confirmed for the sale
Flipkart has revealed that several smartphones will receive special pricing during the GOAT Sale.
Some of the highlighted devices include:
- Apple iPhone 17
- Samsung Galaxy S25 5G
- Motorola Edge 70 Fusion
- vivo T5x 5G
- OPPO K14x 5G
- realme P4x 5G
- Motorola Edge 60 Fusion
- POCO C85x
The company has also teased offers on premium smartphones such as the Apple iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Google Pixel 10a, Google Pixel 10, Nothing Phone (4a) Pro and vivo X200T.
Deals across premium, mid-range and budget segments
They have divided the deals by price too, so everyone gets a shot—premium, mid-range, and budget options are all on the list.
Premium smartphones
If you want the latest and premium device, then you may check the lineup from:
- Apple
- Samsung
- Motorola
- Nothing
- Vivo
All these brands cover everything from flagship features to top-notch camera systems.
Mid-range smartphones
If you are shopping mid-range, keep an eye on models like the following:
- Vivo T5 Pro
- Motorola Edge 60 Pro
- OPPO K14
- Redmi Note 15 SE
- HMD Vibe2
Budget smartphones
And if you are looking to save a lot, then the budget segment has discounts on smartphones from Samsung, POCO, Motorola, Tecno, AI+, and realme.
Discount on other electronics at GOAT Sale
The GOAT Sale is not just for smartphones and would help you to upgrade your other electronics like laptops, tablets, smartwatches, wireless earbuds, audio gear, and plenty of mobile accessories – providing significant price cuts and offers. Flipkart is further rolling out special payment deals, exchange offers and EMI plans to make it easier to buy.
GOAT Sale: Dates and availability
So, if you are interested in upgrading your devices, then you may mark your calendar for July 12, as the Flipkart Plus Plus members will get a day-prior perk, and for the masses, the sale will kickstart from July 13.