Flipkart GOAT Sale starts from 12 July: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and Pixel phones to get big discounts

New Delhi:

Flipkart just announced its GOAT Sale, and it’s packed with discounts on smartphones, laptops, wearables, and a bunch of other electronics. If you’re a Flipkart Plus member, you’ll get first dibs starting July 12. Everyone else can join in from July 13.

Discounts on popular smartphone brands

They’ve dropped a sneak peek at some of the smartphone deals—so if you have been thinking about upgrading, this is probably a good time. Expect offers on big names like Apple, Samsung, Google, Motorola, Nothing, vivo, OPPO, realme, and POCO. On top of those price cuts, they’re throwing in extra bank discounts, exchange bonuses, and no-cost EMI options on select models.

Smartphones confirmed for the sale

Flipkart has revealed that several smartphones will receive special pricing during the GOAT Sale.

Some of the highlighted devices include:

Apple iPhone 17

Samsung Galaxy S25 5G

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

vivo T5x 5G

OPPO K14x 5G

realme P4x 5G

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

POCO C85x

The company has also teased offers on premium smartphones such as the Apple iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Google Pixel 10a, Google Pixel 10, Nothing Phone (4a) Pro and vivo X200T.

Deals across premium, mid-range and budget segments

They have divided the deals by price too, so everyone gets a shot—premium, mid-range, and budget options are all on the list.

Premium smartphones

If you want the latest and premium device, then you may check the lineup from:

Apple

Samsung

Google

Motorola

Nothing

Vivo

All these brands cover everything from flagship features to top-notch camera systems.

Mid-range smartphones

If you are shopping mid-range, keep an eye on models like the following:

Vivo T5 Pro

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

OPPO K14

Redmi Note 15 SE

HMD Vibe2

Budget smartphones

And if you are looking to save a lot, then the budget segment has discounts on smartphones from Samsung, POCO, Motorola, Tecno, AI+, and realme.

Discount on other electronics at GOAT Sale

The GOAT Sale is not just for smartphones and would help you to upgrade your other electronics like laptops, tablets, smartwatches, wireless earbuds, audio gear, and plenty of mobile accessories – providing significant price cuts and offers. Flipkart is further rolling out special payment deals, exchange offers and EMI plans to make it easier to buy.

GOAT Sale: Dates and availability

So, if you are interested in upgrading your devices, then you may mark your calendar for July 12, as the Flipkart Plus Plus members will get a day-prior perk, and for the masses, the sale will kickstart from July 13.