Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale starts October 8: SBI discount, prime offers teased

New Delhi:

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, one of the most awaited sales, is set to go live on October 8, and the platform is making a big deal out of it. You will see discounts across just about everything: smartphones, electronics, fashion, beauty products, home essentials, and even groceries.

SBI cardholders to get 10 per cent instant discount

The company has not revealed exact prices or product deals yet, but the teasers are rolling in. If you have an SBI debit or credit card, you will get an instant 10 per cent discount during the festival. This also applies if you buy on EMI using an eligible SBI credit card. And if you are an Amazon Prime member, you can snag up to an extra 10 per cent savings. Amazon said that the fine print and full list of eligible products will come out closer to launch day.

Amazon teases multiple deal categories

The festival will feature a bunch of themed deal sections- expect 8 PM Deals, Blockbuster Deals, Top 100 Deals, and Mega Deals. Plus, Amazon is hyping up Blockbuster Deals with Exchange, where you can stack exchange benefits on top of discounts.

Other promos include deals like:

Buy More Save More

Exchange Mela

Amazon Combos

Sample Mania

You will also find Amazon Coupons, Freebie Central, and a Customers’ Most Loved section. As usual, there is no-cost EMI and exchange offers on a wide range of products, but Amazon has not shared the full list yet.

Amazon expands delivery network

Behind the scenes, Amazon is working towards a delivery network. They are adding 20 more fulfilment centres, 6 new sort centres, and 150 last-mile delivery stations across India.

Amazon is calling it its largest operational expansion yet.

Amazon now to reach 100 cities: Fastest delivery!

And for super-fast deliveries, Amazon Now is growing up big time. It has already covers more than 60 cities in the country- including plenty of Tier 2 and Tier 3 locations. But before Diwali, Amazon is reportedly aiming to push that to 100 cities. That means even more people will get their festival shopping done faster than ever.

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