Meta Muse AI Agent arrives on Mac with support for complex tasks: What to know?

New Delhi:

Meta just rolled out its Muse AI agent for Mac, so now you are not limited to using it on your phone. The company started with Muse apps for iOS and Android earlier this month, but now Mac users in the U.S. get to try it out too.

Meta Muse AI Agent comes to Mac

Muse is not just about answering quick prompts—it actually helps you get things done across the apps you use every day. On a Mac, you can ask Muse to organise your crazy Downloads folder, hunt down that file you can’t remember where you saved, or pull info together from your Messages, Calendar, and Notes. It’s pretty good with multi-step stuff, too.

Need to send an email, book a flight, or break down a big project into smaller, doable goals—Muse can handle it.

It can even open your browser, fill out forms, and take care of a bunch of the boring steps behind the scenes.

Muse can handle complex tasks

What makes Muse different is how it learns from your chats. As you use it, Muse pays attention, remembers what matters to you, and uses that to help with future tasks.

Not feeling comfortable with that? Then you could tell it to forget certain details.

Muse secure VM handles

Under the hood, Muse runs on something called Muse Secure VM. Think of it as a special environment that lets the AI interact with your apps, but with tight controls over what it can access. There is also another piece called Sentinel watching over things, so you decide exactly which programs Muse can reach into.

Security and privacy controls

Meta is putting a pretty solid emphasis on privacy and security. Muse cannot see your passwords or payment information—any credentials you give it stay hidden, stored safely so it can use them without actually “knowing” them.

And before Muse does anything touchy—like sending emails or making purchases—it checks in for your okay.

Muse also works through WhatsApp

If you would rather not use the dedicated app, Muse also works right inside WhatsApp. You can chat with it, and it will remember things you have told it, suggest helpful info, and act on what you ask.

All in all, bringing Muse to Mac shows Meta’s real ambition here—they want AI agents that can actually get stuff done for you, not just talk back with answers.

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