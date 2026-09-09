Meta Muse AI Agent to browse web, book travel and work on tasks for you: Know how

New Delhi:

Meta launched Muse, a consumer-focused personal AI agent that is designed to perform tasks on behalf of users—rather than just answering questions. Muse can now browse the web, send emails, book travel, fill out forms, and work on longer-term tasks for users. Furthermore, its Secure VM has been designed to keep the agent and user data isolated.

Meta Muse can perform tasks for users

Unlike traditional AI chatbots, which only respond to prompts, Meta Muse has been reportedly designed to act as a personal AI assistant to users. People can ask the agent to complete any given tasks like-

Sending emails

Booking travel

Browsing websites

Filling out online forms

Meta Muse: What stands out?

Unlike the usual AI chatbots that just respond to prompts, Muse can jump in and get stuff done. You can tell it to browse the web, send messages, make plans for ongoing projects, or book travel.

For bigger tasks, Muse does not stop at a single step and break them down, tackles them one by one, and checks back with you if it needs your approval or if something changes behind the scenes.

Who can use Meta Muse?

You can use Muse on any of your phones—iOS or Android—as well as through the web at muse.ai. You can even use it inside WhatsApp platform. Meta is also planning to bring Muse to its smart glasses. Most tasks are free, but there are rumours about extra capabilities for those who want to pay for a subscription later.

Meta Muse and security

Meta built Muse with its own Secure VM, a separate, cloud-based setup that keeps your data and the AI’s actions isolated from everything else. There is another layer called Sentinel that actually limits Muse’s access to the internet and makes sure certain actions cannot go through without your say-so.

What can Meta Muse access?

You have control over what Muse can access. You can connect or disconnect apps whenever you want and even tell Muse to forget what it knows about you. Also, you can opt out of helping train Meta’s AI models.

Make purchases online using Stripe’s Link service

Muse can make purchases online via Stripe’s Link service. This means, instead of giving your real credit card details to some website or page, Muse will get a one-time digital card to use for payment. More services, like Shop Pay and 1Password, are coming soon.

And looking ahead, Meta plans to launch Muse Confidential VM—a beefed-up privacy feature that fully encrypts your data, and only you hold the keys.

Put all of that together, and Muse is not just about chatting; rather, it is about actually getting things done on your behalf, safely and with your say-so. It’s a huge move from Meta toward giving everyone a real AI agent, not just a smarter chatbot.

ALSO READ:

Meta agrees to 2-hour Instagram and Facebook limit for teens in major US settlement

Meta's new Muse Glimmer AI model brings powerful AI agents to consumer PCs

Meta under government scanner: IT Ministry to raise CSAM, platform accountability concerns