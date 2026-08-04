Meta under government scanner: IT Ministry to raise CSAM, platform accountability concerns on August 5-6

New Delhi:

The Indian government has reportedly called Meta’s top executives for a high-stakes meeting, scheduled for August 5 and 6. They want to talk about user safety, how Meta handles content moderation, and the company's responsibilities on its platforms.

Government to raise child safety concerns

IT Secretary S. Krishnan said the government’s got a list of concerns for Meta. At the top, how the social media company is dealing with Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) and some questionable actions taken against a handful of high-profile user accounts.

Wrongful action against accounts also under review

Child safety is front and center. The government wants Meta to explain how it’s tracking down, removing, and stopping the spread of CSAM. They will push for details like:

What tools does Meta actually use to find illegal content?

How quickly can they react?

Are they really doing enough to protect kids online?

This is not just India’s problem. Around the world, regulators are focusing on online child safety in the online space. Governments across the world want social media giants to do more and to prove that their enforcement is serious.

Then there is the controversy around wrongful actions against user accounts. The officials plan to ask Meta about how and why they take down certain accounts, especially those with large followings. Specific examples are not public, but you can bet the government wants straight answers on:

How Meta makes those decisions.

How their moderation policies work

What recourse people have if they think their accounts were wrongly flagged

In short, is there any real transparency or a way for users to appeal?

Focus on platform accountability

IT Secretary Krishnan said tech companies like Meta need to keep their platforms working properly and live up to high standards. The government expects digital platforms to keep improving- make it harder for bad actors to exploit the system but also make sure honest users are not getting caught up in automated moderation mistakes.

This upcoming meeting is a big one. Meta’s got to show how it finds the right balance: keeping users safe, allowing free speech, and following Indian law.

Growing scrutiny of global tech platforms

All of this is happening while governments across the world are keeping a close eye on big tech. People are majorly worried about online harms due to social media usage, misinformation being spread and how these massive platforms are running. Talking about India, it keeps pressing for more transparency, better local compliance and faster responses to user complaints.

Whatever comes out of the meetings on August 5 and 6 will set the tone for future talks between India’s government and big digital platforms—especially when it comes to safety, content policies, and keeping up with regulations.

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