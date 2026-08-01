Meta responds to FIR against its India head over posts on PM Modi during CJP protest: 'Cooperating'

New Delhi:

A day after the Cybercrime police in Hyderabad registered cases against operators of several Facebook and Instagram accounts and parent company Meta's India head over allegedly morphed and objectionable content targeting PM Narendra Modi during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led NEET paper leak agitation, the tech company issued a statement on Saturday and said it is in touch with the concerned agencies and are cooperating with them.

Here's what Meta said in response to FIR

"We are in touch with the concerned agencies and are cooperating with them to resolve the matter," a Meta spokesperson said.

The development comes after a complaint was received on July 29 at 7:40 pm from T Saikiran Goud, 32, Social Media CC Member, BJP Telangana, and resident of Dr SP Mookerjee Bhavan, opposite Exhibition Ground, Nampally, Hyderabad.

Goud in the police complaint stated that while surfing social media on July 29 at 2pm, he came across reels and posts that were allegedly derogatory towards the Prime Minister and appeared to promote narratives prejudicial to national integrity.

'Content on social media may incite hatred'

He also has listed 20 URLs of Instagram and Facebook reels and posts and requested an investigation into the matter. Moreover, he alleged that the content may incite hatred, spread misinformation, promote enmity, and threaten national security.

In the complaint, he also urged police to take strict action against Meta for allegedly allowing such morphed reels on its platform.

Based on two complaints, ASI K Hari Ram registered a case at Cyber Crime Police Station, Hyderabad under Sections 66(C), 67 of the IT Act and Sections 353(2), 336(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Telangana BJP Chief Spokesperson demands strict action

Soon after the matter came to the limelight, Telangana BJP Chief Spokesperson N V Subhash on Friday demanded immediate and exemplary legal action against those responsible for creating, disseminating and amplifying morphed, abusive and derogatory content targeting PM Modi during the CJP-led NEET paper leak agitation. He also asserted that "freedom of speech can never become a licence for organised abuse and character assassination".

Meta says it modified its grievance redressal policy

Earlier this week, Meta had informed the Uttarakhand High Court that it has modified its grievance redressal policy and now it is taking immediate action on users' complaints. The clarification from Meta comes during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning issues such as the creation of fake social media accounts, the circulation of objectionable videos, attempts at online extortion, and the failure of social media platforms to take timely action on complaints.



During the hearing of the matter, the counsel representing Meta informed the court that the company had amended its grievance redressal policy and immediate action is now being taken regarding users' complaints.

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