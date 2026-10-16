Prashant Bhushan says there will definitely be a regime change, BJP calls it 'toxic, venomous' rant

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan courted controversy after he called for a regime change in the country, endorsing it as the Opposition's intent amid the ongoing anti-CEC and SIR protests across the nation. The remarks have drawn sharp rebuke from the ruling BJP, which termed it a "toxic and venomous rant".

Speaking at a press conference in Delhi on Thursday evening alongside AISA's Neha Bora and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, Bhushan said the ongoing protests were aimed at ensuring free and fair elections but warned that continued government action against demonstrators could intensify demands for a change in power.

Bhushan argued that expressing opposition to a government was not a crime in a democracy. He accused the Centre of suppressing democratic voices and targeting students and citizens, adding that calls for regime change should not automatically be portrayed as unlawful or anti-national.

He also pointed out that the BJP had previously participated in movements seeking changes in government, questioning why similar demands were now being described as conspiracies.

BJP accuses Opposition of undermining democracy

Reacting to Bhushan’s remarks, BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan accused the Congress and its associates of using the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process as a pretext to pursue what he described as an agenda to destabilise the government.

Kesavan alleged that Rahul Gandhi and his supporters were attempting to gain power through undemocratic means. He also referred to remarks attributed to AISA’s Neha Bora concerning the political developments in Bangladesh, claiming that the opposition ecosystem wanted to replicate similar events in India.

The BJP spokesperson further accused the opposition of threatening national unity and said attempts to destabilise the government would be defeated by the people of India.

Congress backs Bhushan

Supporting Bhushan’s position, Hanamkonda District Congress Committee president Engala Venkatram Reddy said citizens had the constitutional right to demand a change in government. He argued that Bhushan’s standing as a senior advocate and his understanding of the Constitution lent weight to his position.

Reddy criticised the BJP for portraying demands for regime change as anti-national and alleged that young protesters had faced unjust treatment. Referring to the controversy surrounding the SIR process, he urged citizens across party lines to support the demand for democratic accountability.

Expressing confidence in an imminent political shift, Reddy predicted that the government could face a major setback in November, adding that he expected a change in government within the next two to three months.

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