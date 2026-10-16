CJP 'Tiranga' Yatra LIVE Updates: Supreme Court refuses urgent directions against march; 6,000 cops deployed

Delhi is bracing for the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march on Friday called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding the release of Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who are in judicial custody after they were entered the Jantar Mantar which has been de-notified as a protest site.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has appealed to everyone to participate in the march, carrying national flag to the Central Park and Connaught Place, as the social media outfit keeps protesting against the Centre, accusing it of shielding Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar amid a row over the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive.

"I request all political parties and civil society groups to rise above ideology and come together. If the right to vote is not saved, democracy will not be saved," Dipke, a Maharashtra native, said on Thursday.

But before the march, the Central Park has been shut down; although the Delhi Police has said it would allow a select group of people to wave the national flag and sing the national anthem at a suitable place.

Cautioning that prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) remain in place, the Delhi Police has advised people to maintain calm and peace during the march. It has also issued a traffic advisory, urging commuters to consider extra time before travelling through areas of the Central Delhi.

"Appropriate legal action will be taken against those who violate these orders," DCP PRO Neha Yadav said. "The Delhi Police urges everyone to refrain from disrupting the peace and order established in the area and to avoid creating a situation that could hinder the operations of local businesses and shopkeepers."

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Central Park secured, CCTVs installed, central forces deployed: Delhi braces for CJP's 'Tiranga' march