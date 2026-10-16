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CJP 'Tiranga' Yatra LIVE Updates: Supreme Court refuses urgent directions against march; 6,000 cops deployed

Written By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Updated:

LIVE CJP 'Lehra Do Tiranga' March Updates: The Delhi Police has imposed prohibitory curbs Section 163 of the BNSS around the Central Park area; however, it will allow a select group of people to wave the national flag and sing the national anthem at a suitable place.

Security remains tightened in Delhi in view of CJP's Tiranga Yatra.
Security remains tightened in Delhi in view of CJP's Tiranga Yatra. Image Source : PTI

Delhi is bracing for the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march on Friday called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding the release of Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who are in judicial custody after they were entered the Jantar Mantar which has been de-notified as a protest site. 

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has appealed to everyone to participate in the march, carrying national flag to the Central Park and Connaught Place, as the social media outfit keeps protesting against the Centre, accusing it of shielding Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar amid a row over the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive.

"I request all political parties and civil society groups to rise above ideology and come together. If the right to vote is not saved, democracy will not be saved," Dipke, a Maharashtra native, said on Thursday.

But before the march, the Central Park has been shut down; although the Delhi Police has said it would allow a select group of people to wave the national flag and sing the national anthem at a suitable place. 

Cautioning that prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) remain in place, the Delhi Police has advised people to maintain calm and peace during the march. It has also issued a traffic advisory, urging commuters to consider extra time before travelling through areas of the Central Delhi.

"Appropriate legal action will be taken against those who violate these orders," DCP PRO Neha Yadav said. "The Delhi Police urges everyone to refrain from disrupting the peace and order established in the area and to avoid creating a situation that could hinder the operations of local businesses and shopkeepers."

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Central Park secured, CCTVs installed, central forces deployed: Delhi braces for CJP's 'Tiranga' march

Live updates :CJP Delhi 'Lehra Do 'Tiranga' Yatra

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  • 12:23 PM (IST)Oct 16, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Bengal minister accuses CJP of disrupting Navratri, Durga Puja festivities

    West Bengal minister Dilip Ghosh on Friday accused the CJP of disrupting festive celebrations by organising a Tiranga march in Delhi during Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations, alleging that political protests at this time were creating tension in the country. He said India had a tradition of celebrating religious festivals across the country and accused the organisers of the march of preventing people from observing the festivities peacefully, reports news agency PTI.

  • 12:02 PM (IST)Oct 16, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Protest in Mumbai's Azad Maidan

    The CJP's protest at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai has begun. As of now, 20 to 25 people are present in the agitation.

    - Inputs from Sameer Bhise

  • 11:35 AM (IST)Oct 16, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Traders disappointed over protest

    The traders at the CP are disappointed over shutdown of shops in view of the anti-CEC and SIR protest. They have said that they are incurring huge losses because of the protest, particularly during the ongoing festive season in the country.

    - Inputs from Anamika Gaur

  • 11:29 AM (IST)Oct 16, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    'Congress wants Bangladesh-like regime change': Rajnath lashes out at INDIA bloc over anti-CEC protests

    As Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar continues facing mounting criticism over the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday launched a staunching attack on the Congress-led INDIA bloc and accused the opposition alliance of attempting a regime change in India similar to the July 2024 uprising in Bangladesh that toppled the Sheikh Hasina government in the neighbouring country.

    Speaking at a press conference in Lucknow alongside Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader referred to All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora's remarks that the agitators drew inspirations from Bangladesh protest, adding this makes it clear that the opposition alliance wants to "dismantle democratic institutions and set the country on fire". Read more.

  • 11:29 AM (IST)Oct 16, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Did Rahul Gandhi push a woman journalist? SC hearing on October 26

    The Supreme Court will hear a plea on October 26, filed by a woman journalist who accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing her during a march organised by the INDIA bloc.

    "We have already issued notices in all the petitions that were mentioned before us yesterday. We will hear the matter on October 26," Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said.

    - Inputs from Kumar Sonu

  • 11:08 AM (IST)Oct 16, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Just In: Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing on CJP's 'Tiranga' march

    The Supreme Court has refused an urgent directions against the Cockroach Janta Party’s protest at Central Park and Connaught Place, amid concerns raised by traders, citing loss of business during the festive season.

    "We hope better sense will prevail," the court remarked.

  • 10:53 AM (IST)Oct 16, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    6,000 cops, 220 CAPF companies deployed

    More than 6,000 Delhi Police personnel, 220 companies of Central Armed Police Forces and an expanded CCTV camera network have been pressed into service in the New Delhi area ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march at the Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday, reports news agency PTI.

  • 10:52 AM (IST)Oct 16, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Chidambaram targets Centre

    Taking a swipe at the Centre over anti-CEC protest, Congress leader P Chidambaram has said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar should be surcharged for the double expenditure. 

    "S.I.R. has been abandoned for the 17 remaining States and UTs, and it will only be the customary SSR (special summary revision). Documents to prove citizenship need not be produced. Why were 20 States discriminated against under S.I.R. and 13,30,00,000 names (including the dead) were removed without Due Process? After removing crores of names illegally, now the ECI has undertaken another exercise to include the 'left out' voters!" he said on X.

  • 10:50 AM (IST)Oct 16, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Abhijeet Dipke's claim and police clarification

    Last night, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke claimed extensive police deployment was outside his residence. However, sources have clarified that only two police personnel in uniform were deployed outside the house.

    - Inputs from Kumar Sonu

  • 10:29 AM (IST)Oct 16, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Central forces at Central Park

    Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel are deployed in and around the Central Park in New Delhi ahead of the 'Tiranga' Yatra called by the CJP. 

  • 10:17 AM (IST)Oct 16, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Security tightened near Parliament Street Police Station

    The security has also been tightened around the Parliament Street Police Station in the wake of CJP's ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march at Connaught Place’s Central Park.

  • 10:14 AM (IST)Oct 16, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Central forces deployed

    To assist the Delhi Police to ensure that the situation remains under control, central forces including personnel of Rapid Action Force (RAF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have also been deployed. Further, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) guards are also present at the Central Park.

    - Inputs from Anamika Gaur

  • 10:13 AM (IST)Oct 16, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    40 CCTVs installed around Central Park

    Sources have told India TV that 40 CCTVs have been installed around the Central Park that could record both audios and videos. The Delhi Police would issue real-time instructions to its personnel based on the CCTV footages.

    - Inputs from Anamika Gaur

  • 10:10 AM (IST)Oct 16, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Select group to be given permission by police

    Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has said a select group of people would be allowed to wave the national flag and sing the national anthem at a suitable place.

    "The Delhi Police may consider making arrangements to permit a select group of individuals to gather at a suitable location for the purpose of carrying the national flag and singing the national anthem," DCP PRO Neha Yadav said at a press briefing on Thursday.

  • 10:10 AM (IST)Oct 16, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What are the routes that could likely be affected?

    According to the advisory, the roads likely to experience disruptions include Sansad Marg, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg, Panchkuian Road, Basant Lane, Chelmsford Road, Minto Road, Barakhamba Road and Kasturba Gandhi Marg. Other affected stretches may include Janpath, Rail Bhawan, Rafi Marg, C-Hexagon, Mandi House, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Gole Dak Khana, Ashok Road between GPO and C-Hexagon, Tolstoy Marg and Sikandra Road.

  • 10:10 AM (IST)Oct 16, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Traffic advisory issued

    The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory in view of the CJP's march, warning commuters that traffic movement on several key roads in and around the area may be affected from 3 pm onwards. It has said that restrictions and diversions will depend on the prevailing circumstances and may be implemented dynamically to manage vehicle movement.

  • 10:10 AM (IST)Oct 16, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Prohibitory curbs imposed

    The Delhi Police has imposed prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in Central Delhi. The police have advised people to maintain calm and peace during the march.

  • 10:10 AM (IST)Oct 16, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Central Delhi secured ahead of CJP march

    The Central Delhi, particularly areas near the Central Park, has been secured ahead of the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). An extensive security cover is in place to ensure that the situation remains under control.

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