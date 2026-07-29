Meta in correction mode, outlines these safeguards after PM Modi’s Facebook post issue | DETAILS

New Delhi:

Tech giant Meta on Wednesday wrote to the Indian government over the enhanced and rigorous safeguards it has now implemented for posts made by prominent accounts, including that of the Prime Minister, sources have informed. The tech giant has told the IT Ministry that posts by the Prime Minister and high-profile accounts will have additional oversight and multiple checks at levels of senior company officials.

As per a report in news agency PTI, Meta wrote to the government over PM Modi's Facebook video issue, when his vertical format post for students protesting against the NEET paper leak was briefly restricted by the platform. The Meta team is also likely to meet officials of the government later this week or by early next week, the report added, quoting sources.

PM Modi released a short video on July 23, his first direct selfie video, wherein he talked about the government's commitment to the crackdown on paper leaks. The post was briefly restricted on Facebook.

IT Ministry summoned Meta

Later, the IT Ministry summoned the tech giant over the issue, and Meta had apologised to the government. IT Secretary S Krishnan on Tuesday stated the same, but added that the Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) is not content with the explanation given and is seeking more details from the company.

"It is good that they have apologised and admitted what they did was a mistake. But we are not happy with the explanation...it is not adequate, and we are seeking more details," Krishnan had said.

Meta stated that it was an error. "The content was removed in error and has since been restored," a Meta spokesperson said in a statement. The Meta-owned social media platform had briefly restricted access to the video in the early hours of July 28 before restoring it.

PM Modi released a video on July 23

The video, originally released on July 23, marked Prime Minister Modi's first direct address to Gen Z amid the 36-day-long Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led student agitation over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination.

In the video, the Prime Minister assured students that the government would take stronger action against examination paper leaks, saying stricter legal provisions would be brought before the Union Cabinet.

"I have issued directions to departments to set up Fast-Track Courts," Modi had said, adding that a draft legislation providing for stringent punishment and special courts to deal with paper leak cases would be discussed by the Cabinet before being introduced in Parliament.

He also said the government had ensured that the academic year of nearly 22 lakh students was not disrupted and vowed that "nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth."

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