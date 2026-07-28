Meta admits error after PM Modi's Facebook video blocked, restores content on platform

New Delhi:

Meta on Tuesday (July 28) said that a Facebook video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on action against examination paper leaks was mistakenly removed due to a technical error and has since been restored. Meta issued a statement after users found that PM Modi's video was briefly unavailable on Facebook.

Content was removed in error: Meta

"The content was removed in error and has since been restored," a Meta spokesperson said in a statement.

The Meta-owned social media platform had briefly restricted access to the video in the early hours of July 28 before restoring it.

PM Modi released a video on July 23

The video, originally released on July 23, marked Prime Minister Modi's first direct address to Gen Z amid the 36-day-long Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led student agitation over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination.

In the video, the Prime Minister assured students that the government would take stronger action against examination paper leaks, saying stricter legal provisions would be brought before the Union Cabinet.

"I have issued directions to departments to set up Fast-Track Courts," Modi had said, adding that a draft legislation providing for stringent punishment and special courts to deal with paper leak cases would be discussed by the Cabinet before being introduced in Parliament.

He also said the government had ensured that the academic year of nearly 22 lakh students was not disrupted and vowed that "nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth."

The Centre subsequently introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which proposes tougher punishment for offenders, including imprisonment of up to 10 years, enhanced fines and the establishment of Special Fast-Track Courts to try offences under the Act.

The agitation was formally called off on July 25 after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the Cabinet. The government also reached an understanding with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and activist Sonam Wangchuk, agreeing to withdraw cases against protesters, prevent police intimidation and bring in stronger anti-paper leak legislation.

The agitation, which began on June 20, demanded accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, reforms in the education system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and compensation for families of students who allegedly committed suicide due to the paper leak.

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