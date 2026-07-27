Over 2,800 protesters with 'criminal antecedents' were at Jantar Mantar protest: Delhi Police sources

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police sources on Monday claimed that it identified "2873 men with criminal antecedents" present at the Jantar Mantar protests for the last six days. The police sources stated that they identified the "criminals" through technical means.

989 had involvement in heinous crimes: Police sources

The police sources further stated that the Delhi police is "investigating whether these men were involved in violence that broke out at Jantar Mantar, in and around New Delhi." They claimed that 989 people had previous involvement in "henious offences".

"These criminals are involved in heinous crimes like sexual assault, murder and crimes involving minors (POSCO). Some of these alleged criminals came back to the protest site repeatedly. These particular criminals have serious offences registered against them."

"Out of 2873 such persons, 989 persons have antecedents in heinous offences, comprising 101 involved in murder, 62 in attempt to murder, 284 in dacoity/robbery, 61 in rape, 06 in offences under the POCSO Act, 25 in molestation of women, 229 in offences under the Arms Act, 135 in snatching, 19 in kidnapping, and 67 in narcotics/NDPS-related offences," Delhi Police sources said.

101 involved in murder cases: Sources

The sources further claimed that 101 people were reportedly previously involved in murder cases, while 62 were involved in attempt to murder cases. Of the 101 involved in murder cases, 42 had involvement in two or more criminal cases, while 12 had involvement in 10 or more criminal cases.

As per sources, here's the breakdown of the people involved in cases:

Murder Cases:

Total persons involved in murder cases: 101

Persons having involvement in two or more criminal cases: 42

Persons having involvement in ten or more criminal cases: 12

Attempt to Murder Cases:

Total persons involved: 62

Persons having involvement in two or more criminal cases: 25

Dacoity/Robbery Cases:

Total persons involved: 284

Persons having involvement in two or more criminal cases: 155

Persons having involvement in ten or more criminal cases: 31

Rape Cases:

Total persons involved: 61

Persons having involvement in two or more criminal cases: 08

Molestation of Women Cases:

Total persons involved: 25

Persons having involvement in two or more criminal cases: 06

NDPS-related Cases:

Total persons involved: 67

Persons having involvement in two or more criminal cases: 09

The sources stated that all of this indicated that a significant proportion of people present in and around the protest sites are not merely individuals with isolated criminal antecedents but include habitual and repeat offenders.

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