Centre reviews action over CJP protests, peaceful agitators won't face crackdown: Sources

New Delhi:

The Centre has taken cognisance of complaints raised by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders over action against the protesters and has sought a report on cases that have been filed against the agitators in Delhi and other Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states, sources said on Monday.

Agitators who protested peaceful will not be facing a crackdown, sources have clarified; however, action is likely to be taken against those who were involved in violence and tried to create an unrest.

The CJP had placed three demands in order to withdraw its agitation at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. One of those demands was to withdraw the first information reports (FIRs) registered against CJP protesters in the national capital and BJP-ruled states. During the media briefing on Saturday, CJP representatives Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka said the government has agreed to withdraw the cases.

However, the CJP has repeatedly claimed that FIRs haven't been withdrawn yet.

CJP warns of fresh protests

In a post on X (previously Twitter) earlier in the day, Ranka said the CJP has demanded that government shares the legal details of the cases that have been registered by Tuesday as part of their written agreement. He warned that the CJP will be "forced to sit on the protest" again if the cases are not withdrawn immediately.

"We are observing a complete breach of the agreement regarding no police action against the protestors," Ranka alleged. "Hundreds of students have been arrested in Bihar and Bengal, and hundreds are being surveilled/harrassed in Delhi and other states. Multiple reports are emerging in Delhi around detention of volunteers supporting protestors with logistics."

Citing sources, news agency PTI earlier reported that the Delhi Police has not received a formal order regarding withdrawal of cases as of now. The report stated the police have registered around 15 FIRs across the New Delhi district. However, the report stated that even after the police receive the formal order, the ongoing investigation into the alleged larger conspiracy behind the clashes would continue.

The PTI report also stated that CCTV footage, digital evidence, and mobile phone records are being examined by the police to identify those involved in the violence.

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